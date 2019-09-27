The main mascot for the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, a large cloth pawpaw costume worn by volunteers at the annual event, has been repatriated to festival organizers after apparently spending a week at the home of two college students in Athens.
Chris Chmiel, co-founder and director of the Pawpaw Festival, which took place Sept. 15-17 this year at its usual Lake Snowden site, confirmed Friday that he drove into Athens and fetched the “giant pawpaw” last Sunday (Sept. 22) from the First Street home of a female Ohio University student.
The pawpaw costume has been reunited with its smaller “baby” pawpaw mascot costume at the home of Chmiel and co-festival director Michelle Gorman near Albany.
Chmiel announced the return of the giant pawpaw costume in a post on the Ohio Pawpaw Festival’s Facebook page Thursday evening (Sept. 26). He said he got it back the preceding Sunday, Sept. 22.
The post reads, “Reunited and it feels so good! The papa pawpaw is back. Many thanks to a Good Samaritan that helped get our beloved mascot back. It is in good shape and doesn’t appear to have suffered any permanent damage. Thanks to The Athens NEWS for publicizing this missing papa pawpaw, as that helped tremendously."
A story about the missing pawpaw costume appeared on the cover of the Athens NEWS’ Sept. 19 edition.
Word first went out about the missing pawpaw puppet costume on Tuesday night, Sept. 17, two days after the Pawpaw Festival ended. The festival’s Facebook page posted a plea for help in locating the bigger pawpaw costume, which was “last seen at the 2019 Ohio Pawpaw Festival at Lake Snowden, on Saturday night or early Sunday.”
Chmiel and Gorman, in a Facebook message Tuesday evening, Sept. 17, said that Hocking College security and festival staff searched for the pawpaw puppet costume on Sunday, Sept. 15, but to no avail.
In the Facebook message, Gorman said she suspected theft or vandalism. “I don’t see how it could be ‘lost.’ But I could see it being found damaged/destroyed. Seems like a tough thing to steal and transport out of the park.”
In the interview Friday morning, Chmiel recounted how the pawpaw costume got recovered. He said a young woman who lives on First Street in Athens contacted him on Friday or Saturday, Sept. 20-21, to say she knew the whereabouts of the missing pawpaw costume and “can get it.”
Over a series of back-and-forth texts, Chmiel said, the woman told him that one evening in the days after the Pawpaw Festival ended, she was walking home from uptown Athens when she got into a conversation with two other college students, both males. They talked about attending the festival the previous weekend, and then declared, “Guess what we have in our basement?” They then told her they had the pawpaw costume.
The next day, Sept. 19, after seeing the cover story in The Athens NEWS, according to Chmiel, the young woman contacted the two men and told them they needed to return the pawpaw.
She ended up obtaining the pawpaw costume from them and then arranged for Chmiel to pick it up, he said.
“They were just a couple of drunk college kids,” Chmiel said about the pawpaw thieves, adding that he doesn’t intend to take the matter any further. “As long as it’s not damaged, we’re OK.”
Next year, according to Chmiel, “we’re going to chain it down” to avoid any repetition of what happened this year with the pawpaw costume. “Last year, it ended up in the campground (at Lake Snowden),” he added.
