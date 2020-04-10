The Athens Farmers Market is keeping its weekly Saturday morning market open during the ongoing pandemic, and restarting its weekly Wednesday morning market on April 15. The outdoor market has implemented a number of steps that its operators say will minimize risks.
While some people have questioned the AFM’s continued operation during the ongoing public-health emergency, its new promotions manager, Rhonda Dybiec, on Wednesday pointed out that like indoor grocery stores in the area, the Farmers Market is considered an “essential service supplying food like a grocery store.”
“As an outdoor venue, it is safer to attend the Farmers Market than to be in any enclosed space such as the grocery store,” she wrote in an email.
In a follow-up email on Thursday, Dybiec confirmed that the AFM’s executive committee met on Wednesday after her initial email and voted to keep operating.
The AFM is working closely with the Athens City-County Health Department, according to Dybiec, “and is updating its policies and practices to align with the Health Department's directives and recommendations.”
While it’s not currently mandated, she added, the latest recommendation from the Ohio governor and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear masks when not at home.
“At last week's market, nearly all, if not all, of the vendors were wearing masks. I will be posting guidance on our Facebook page that advises that all market-goers to wear masks for their safety and the safety of those around them,” she said.
Dybiec expanded on her earlier point about the Farmers Market’s outdoor location gives it a public-health advantage over indoor grocery stores, making it “one of the safest places to purchase food.
“Not only is the air safer outside vs. in a contained grocery store environment,” she said, “but the number of people touching the food in the farm-to-market scenario is greatly reduced vs. what you'd have in terms of handling in a farm to grocery store scenario.”
She said that the AFM vendors “are taking extra precautions to eliminate any unnecessary handling of the food, including eliminating customer's ability to touch anything that they have not purchased.”
As of this Saturday, per a directive from the Athens Health Department, Dybiec said, the AFM is instituting a new entrance process in an effort to limit the number of people who can be in the market space at one time.
“The market space will be cordoned off and counters will be stationed at the entrance/exit point, keeping track of how many persons are in the market space at any given time,” she said. “The Health Department has given us a maximum number of persons, calculated based on the size of the market area.”
Dybiec concluded, “I hope this information will help you to communicate a sense of confidence with your readership that the AFM is a safe place to purchase their fresh food from our loyal and dedicated local producers.”
