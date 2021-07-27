Nearly half the lifeguard staff at the Athens City Pool have quit their jobs in recent weeks, citing severe understaffing and hours that stretched across the whole day.
As a result, the city has slashed hours across the board: The pool is now closed for general swimming Monday through Thursday and operates with significantly reduced hours and limited capacity on other days.
Athens isn’t the only community seeing a shortage of lifeguards; Spectrum News reported a nationwide shortage of lifeguards because fewer high school and college students are seeking certification.
One Athens City Pool lifeguard, Somnia Keesey, a Miami University student from Athens, said she left last week after much of the staff reached a breaking point.
“(The lifeguards) felt they didn’t really have a place and we were being worked to death — and nobody was appreciating what we were doing,” Keesey said.
She said she and her colleagues were putting in 40, 50 and 60 hours a week in “an environment that became very exhausting” due to understaffing. She said on top of her internship, she was logging 80 hours of work a week. Others, she said — including minors — were working through breaks and slogging through 10-hour shifts in the sun.
“I wasn’t seeing my family for weeks and I wasn’t having any substantial time with my family,” Keesey said.
Terri Moore, the outgoing Athens City Arts, Parks, and Rec director, acknowledged the severe understaffing situation at the pool. She said the pool barely opened with enough lifeguards to offer the normal roster of services.
“So we came out of the chute thinking we could offer the same services, not compromise our services,” she said.
Starting out understaffed drove burnout among lifeguards, further adding to losses of employees, she said.
“As we begin to lose guards, the guards were working 40 to 60 hours a week — it just wasn’t sustainable,” Moore said.
Moore said the pool began the 2021 season with 23 lifeguards and two head guards. The pool now has only 13 lifeguards and three head guards.
Keesey, who returned this year for her second season as guard, said the difference between this year’s environment and that in 2019 was obvious.
“It felt really great to serve the city of Athens and we felt like we had a place (during the 2019 season),” Keesey said. “This season felt like the polar opposite.”
She said this year, she and other lifeguards felt isolated from upper management, who she said routinely ignored or diminished concerns about scheduling and staffing.
Finally, the lifeguards sent a memo asking that the pool pool be partially closed from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in order to alleviate long shifts. Keesey said the requests were ignored.
“It was a cry for help,” she said. “Unfortunately that memorandum got denied and I think that was a breaking point for a lot of people, just kind of feeling disrespected by upper management.”
The city should issue a formal apology to the community for the way the season went, Keesey said.
She added she believed upper management should have ensured there were enough lifeguards to start the season. Stretching lifeguards thin ultimately compromises the safety of pool-goers, she noted.
“Going into the next season, there needs to be an adequate number of guards on staff,” Keesey said. “We knew that we needed more lifeguards — and I think that’s something that shouldn’t be compromised.”
Moore said a major problem is the national shortage of lifeguards, and the need to retain lifeguards. WBNS-TV reported in May that many Columbus-area pools were also struggling to find enough lifeguards to open for the season.
Some recruiting issues, WBNS reported, come from the fact that few certification classes were held for lifeguards during the pandemic. Lifeguard certification must be renewed every two years.
Moore said that as vaccination alleviates concerns about gathering in groups, some concerns around seeking certification could lessen.
“I want to say we're insulated in Athens — it's not the case," she said. "We are part of what's going on and indicative of what's happening in the state of Ohio as well as nationally.”
While the department increased starting pay from $9 to $10.50 an hour, Moore said, society needs to have more broad conversations about the pay and treatment of seasonal employees like lifeguards.
Moore said the significantly reduced hours give the remaining guards an opportunity to take a “deep breath” and also reflects what the city thinks it can manage at the time. She added hours could be expanded going forward, or conversely, be further reduced.
Moore told The Athens Messenger that the city would offer refunds to anyone whose classes were cancelled as well as prorated refunds to season pass holders.
Moore also commended the young people who worked as lifeguards this season despite the challenges.
“I think these kids have done everything they can do, and I commend them and I commend everyone who worked at the pool this season,” Moore said.
Keesey said walking out was a hard decision for many of the lifeguards who loved to serve the Athens community, and that she saw community members' frustration when areas were closed off due to lack of lifeguards.
“I love the Athens community, the Athens community is my home, it always will be — and I never wanted leaving to feel like I was leaving to let the community down,” Keesey said “I want it to be known that we were standing up for ourselves.”
