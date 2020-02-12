A suspended Ohio University football player pleaded guilty to one fourth-degree felony count of menacing by stalking Friday in Athens County Common Pleas Court and entered into the Prosecutor’s Office’s diversion program as part of a plea agreement.
As a result of the plea agreement, Amir Miller, 22, had a fifth-degree felony count of forgery, a third-degree felony count of having weapons while under disability and a first-degree misdemeanor count of permitting drug abuse dropped against him. In exchange, Miller agreed to plead guilty to the stalking charge and to enter into the diversion program with several additional special conditions.
Assistant County Prosecutor Elizabeth Pepper explained during the hearing Friday that as part of that program, Miller will agree not to return to OU – he’s been suspended from the university’s football team since he was initially charged last fall – while the victim in the stalking case finishes out her time at OU. He also agreed to have no contact with the victim and to attend mental-health counseling and anger-management classes.
If Miller remains a law-abiding citizen for two years and continues to participate in the diversion program during that time, the charge of stalking will be dismissed against him and his record will be sealed.
Pepper said that the victim in this case and her family agreed with this resolution to the case.
Miller was indicted in mid-September last year on the charges outlined above, and was released on his own recognizance. However, he was arrested again in early October for violating the protection order the victim had received against him after he allegedly “put himself in the path of the victim in the stalking case” while she was walking to class. Those new charges – a first-degree misdemeanor count of menacing by stalking and a first-degree misdemeanor count of violating a protection order – were dismissed against him in Athens County Municipal Court late last year as the felony-level case against him continued.
The victim in this case, whom The NEWS will not identify, spoke to this reporter on Friday after the hearing. She said she’s comfortable with the plea agreement, and said that she’s “relieved that it’s all over with.”
“It was nice to hear him admit and say that he was guilty,” the woman said. “It was closure, so I feel good about it.”
The victim, who is a member of an OU athletic team, said that she’s a senior now but she’ll need to complete another semester before she graduates. She said she appreciates Pepper and County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn’s help on the case.
“Without them I’d literally be nowhere, and it (stalking) would still be going on,” she said. “That whole courthouse, they really helped me a lot.”
The victim did say, however, that her understanding is that OU’s disciplinary process is still continuing against Miller. OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said last week that she didn’t have any update to provide on Miller’s status as a student (she said he was suspended from the football team back in September).
