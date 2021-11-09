On Thursday, Americans will commemorate the work and service of all veterans of the American armed forces.
President Woodrow Wilson declared the first Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, exactly one year after the signing of the armistice ending World War I. In 1938, Congress established Armistice Day as a national holiday to be held every November 11. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May, honors those who died while in service. May also has Armed Forces Day, which recognizes all currently serving military personnel.
Here are some events and benefits for veterans offered Thursday:
Events
Veterans Day parade — Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. The parade begins at Armory Park and will travel down Court Street to College Green. Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Manske will give a speech on College Green following the parade. Army ROTC, Air Force ROTC, AMVETS motorcycle riders, and marching bands from Athens, Alexander and Federal Hocking High Schools will participate in the event.
Free breakfast — The American Legion Post 21 is hosting a free breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
OU Women's Volleyball military appreciation night — The Ohio University Women's Volleyball team faces off against Bowling Green State University on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the ame are available for veterans from the Veterans and Military Student Service Center in Baker University Center 350.
Nelsonville VFW ceremony — The Nelsonville Auxillary Post 3467VFW will be holding a ceremony on the bridge over the Hocking River beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
The Plains VFW Post 7174 — A ceremony will be held at The Plains VFW Post following the ceremony in Nelsonville on Nov. 11. No specific time has been scheduled.
Wild Game Feast — In honor of veterans, a dinner of various wild game including venison, bear, alligator, frog legs and boudin will be available at The Plains VFW Post 7174 on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. The meal is open to any and all veterans and heir guests.
Discounts
Applebee's — Veterans and Active Duty Military members can choose a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day with proof of service.
Bob Evans — Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.
Buffalo Wild Wings — Veterans and active military who dine-in with Buffalo Wild Wings can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.
IHOP — Free Red, White and Blue pancake combo for veterans.
Little Caesars — Veterans and active military get a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Taco John’s — On Nov. 11, Taco John’s is giving away a free Small Beef Taco Combo Meal when guests enter the promo code “VETERAN” under the MORE tab in the Taco John’s App.
Texas Roadhouse BBQ — Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.
Wendy’s — Free coffee for veterans, active duty and family members.
Great Clips — On Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later.
Dollar General — Veterans, active-duty military and their families get a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases on Nov. 11 through 14.
Starbucks — Starbucks will donate 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold nationwide on Nov. 11 to military nonprofits Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong, to support the mental health and wellbeing of military communities. One free coffee is available for veterans and military spouses.
Donation Matching
Double Down for Veterans — Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation launched the 10th annual Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign. From Nov. 4, 2021 until Dec. 31, 2021, donations made to The Fund will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10 million by The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. Donations to the Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign can be made online from now until Dec. 31, 2021, by visiting www.TheFund.org/Match, or via check, equities, donor-advised funds, or other donation methods. Keep up to date on the campaign's progress and learn more about those benefiting from the work of The Fund via its social media channels @semperfifund.
