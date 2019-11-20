The public is invited to participate in an open forum celebrating the upcoming 100-year anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in 1920.
“Commemorating the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage” is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Ohio in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Athens County. It will take place from 7-9 tonight (Nov. 21) in the Fellowship Room of Christ Lutheran Church (69 Mill St., Athens).
The event will feature Jen Miller, executive director of LWV Ohio, Katherine Jellison, chair of the History Department at Ohio University, and Dr. Treva Lindsey, who teaches Women, Gender, and Sexuality studies at Ohio State University.
They will speak about the women’s suffrage movement, challenges faced by early women leaders, and why suffrage still matters today, according to a news release. Elected officials in Athens County also have been invited.
With the goal of providing practical tools for exploring the suffrage movement and the continued campaign for equality, the release said, all event attendees will be given free book reading lists and discussion guides. Plans for continuing the centennial celebration throughout next year also will be discussed.
Parking is available in the church lot and the adjoining Ohio University lots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.