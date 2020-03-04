Athens Do-It-Yourself shop has been a leader in fostering the hobby of home-brewing for Athens area residents through annual brewing competitions such as the Athens DIY Wine, Mead and Venison Competition held Saturday at Arts West.
Travis Jones bought Athens Do-It-Yourself about six months ago from Eric Hedin, store founder and now a fermentation instructor at Hocking College. Jones had been a customer at Athens Do-It-Yourself for 10 years and a participant in the brewing competitions. He still is.
“(Jones) makes the best Moscato you will ever taste,” said Nancy Mingus, who has attended and participated in the competition many times.
The competition attracted attendees of all ages over 21, but many competitors are customers at Athens Do-It-Yourself.
“(Customers) have gotten advice from (Travis Jones) on how to make the wine,” Laurel Jones, wife of Travis Jones, said. “Then they have an event to bring their wines to so other people can try them and taste them.”
The competition features homemade red and white wine, mead, cider and venison. Wine is a common drink made from fermented grape juice, while mead is made from fermented honey and cider from fermented apples. Additional fruit can be added for variation in flavor. The competing drinks included variations such as cyser, which is an apple mead, made by Jess Canter.
It was his first time making the drink, “it came out kind of well. I was dubious at first,” Canter said. “Once it settled for a while, it came out nice. I’m proud of myself.”
Canter found out about the competition and entered his cyser to find out what other brewers and drinkers thought of it.
The competition also featured venison dishes. Contestants used deer meat in dishes such as meatballs and curry. Regulars of the event including Mingus also brought extra food for attendees to snack on, like cheese and crackers, while they sampled the brews. Mingus did not enter any drinks into this competition, but she has entered her homemade beer in the Kegs and Case Homebrew Competition, also organized by Athens Do-It-Yourself.
Attendees were given a miniature wine glass souvenir for sampling and a scorecard. The judging categories included red wine, white wine, mead, cider, venison dish and best of show. Attendees judged which brew or plate was their favorite and rated the entry from 0-100.
The 18-year-old brewing competition is as old as Athens Do-It-Yourself store. Hedin, who was in attendance Saturday, spoke eagerly about his passion for fermentation.
“I’ve been involved in alcohol my whole life,” Hedin said. “It was so natural to me.”
Hedin shared his extensive knowledge on the history of alcohol and mead specifically. According to Hedin, mead could be the oldest alcoholic beverage, and the term honeymoon originates with mead being drunk to celebrate weddings.
The competition included the Athens Do-It-Yourself traditional dove release. Hedin said one of his former customers raised doves, and so the brewing competitions began to feature dove releases.
“It’s such an uplifting, joyful experience to release the dove,” Hedin said. “I look forward to it. I enjoy going through the crowd and going up to all the women saying, ‘Do you want to release a dove?’”
Friends of Jones and Hedin provided live music. They sang folk and country songs while playing acoustic guitar, and some songs included a harmonica or tambourine.
About 60 individuals attended the event. Jovial conversation filled the room as attendees greeted homebrewing friends or shared their opinions about the drinks with families. The event drew attendees from outside Athens, such as Kristen Vanderhoof from the Cleveland area. She came with her son, Doug Vanderhoof, a student at Ohio University. Doug found the competition online as an event to attend in Athens since his mother came to visit that weekend.
“I didn’t want to just hang out at a bar all day,” Doug Vanderhoof said.
In conjunction with Ohio Brew Week, Athens Do-It-Yourself will host the Keg and Case Homebrew Competition in July during Ohio Brew Week.
Competition Winners
Best of Show: Sean Young with a black raspberry brandy.
Mead: Jess Canter with an apple mead cycer.
Cider: Travis Jones with a cherry pear cider.
Red Wine: Jon Stevens with a blackberry wine.
White Wine: Jon Stevens with a persimmon wine.
Venison Dish: A dish made by Leah Chiki.
