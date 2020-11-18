Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville), who was elected majority whip of the Ohio House of Representatives in 2019 under disgraced former speaker Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford), said Wednesday he did not run for re-election to the position, one of the most powerful in the chamber, in the upcoming General Assembly.
Edwards, a popular incumbent who recently won re-election to the House in a landslide, said he would provide further comment "shortly."
The House voted Wednesday to re-elect Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) as speaker and selected an almost entirely new Republican leadership team. The only holdover is Majority Floor Leader Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Green Township), who reportedly considered challenging Cupp for the speakership.
In August, Cupp requested that Edwards, along with the rest of the former Republican Majority House Leadership team, step down from their positions shortly after he was elected as the new speaker following the removal of Householder. Edwards, who’s in the past indicated his ambition to hold higher leadership positions in the chamber, refused the speaker’s request, saying he saw no reason to step down.
Cupp additionally removed Edwards and the rest of the former leadership team at the time from the authoritative Rules and Reference Committee, which sets the House’s agenda. Householder appointed Edwards to that committee in 2019.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.