Rep. Jay Edwards claimed without merit in a Facebook post that some demonstrators who took over the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon were affiliated with the far-left group antifa.
There is no indication that any significant faction of those who stormed the Capitol were affiliated with antifa, an extremist group known for committing cloaked acts of violence and intimidation against their perceived political enemies. Most on Wednesday carried flags in support of President Donald Trump or wore nationalistic outfits.
Edwards, who posted the statement hours after nearly every major elected Republican in the state condemned the pro-Trump rioters who broke into the Capitol Building, forcing a lockdown and obstructing the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, said the “criminals” who broke laws should be prosecuted.
“Peaceful Protests are a great thing, but rioting and looting are not. It’s a crime, PERIOD,” Edwards said.
But he was quick to defend most of those who marched on Capitol Hill, saying not all were rioters or looters and most were peaceful in showing support of Trump, who had been stoking the flames of division for months by wrongfully declaring the results of the November election fraudulent and repeatedly urging supports to not accept its outcome.
The president, who urged supporters in a Tweet to remain peaceful during the riot, in the aftermath continued to baselessly tell Americans in social media videos that the election was stolen from him.
Twitter has since removed those clips and temporarily barred Trump from the platform. Facebook has done the same.
Last month, Edwards joined more than 40 Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives in calling on Attorney General Dave Yost to join a now-failed legal effort on behalf of Texas to overturn the results of the presidential election in four key swing states. Yost ultimately opposed the suit and The U.S. Supreme Court flatly rejected it.
The former House majority whip also compared the violent demonstration in Washington D.C. to the many protests on Capitol Square in Columbus in opposition to Gov. Mike DeWine’s pandemic public health orders and the Black Lives Matter protests of this past summer.
“I do find it extremely hypocritical the same people and news networks who were okay with what happened in Columbus, Seattle, etc this Summer, are acting appalled by what is happening today,” he said. “If you’re one of those people, get a grip.”
Shots were fired inside the Capitol on Wednesday and at least one person was killed. At least 13 people have been arrested.
In April about 100 protesters loudly rallied outside the Ohio Statehouse and seemingly tried to gain entry into the building, according to The Columbus Dispatch. They could even be heard on TV during DeWine’s then-daily coronavirus briefings. There was no violence that day and nobody stormed inside of the Statehouse.
In May, The Ohio Statehouse had its windows destroyed by protesters who demonstrated in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, according to WOSU Public Media.
Protesters in Seattle, Washington claimed part of the city near downtown, which experienced several shootings, for some time this past summer in response to police killings of Black Americans. Protests in that city lasted for months.
