With demolition of East Elementary in Athens expected to begin in October or November, the Athens County Board of Elections is moving the polling location for two precincts that typically vote at that school to the Athens Public Library, also on the Near East Side.
Athens County BOE Director Debbie Quivey said last week that Athens precincts 3-4 and 4-3 will vote at the library on Home Street this November because of the demolition work.
Athens City Schools Supt. Tom Gibbs said in a brief email Friday last week that with demolition of East Elementary expected to get under way in October or November, construction could begin in earnest on a new school building to replace it as early as February or March 2020.
Gibbs said the School District is estimating that the entire demolition project will cost almost $410,000, with “abatement” costs of approximately $178,340 and demolition costs of approximately $230,868.
Gibbs said that that the Athens City School Board has not made a final decision yet on what the new school building will be called.
The NEWS previously reported that the School District’s facilities master plan calls for construction of two new pre-kindergarten to third-grade school buildings on the current sites of East and Morrison-Gordon elementary schools; a new high school for grades nine to 12 on the site of the current Athens High School building; a complete renovation of The Plains Elementary School, which will house grades four through six, that will include the current building and a significant addition; and renovation of the Athens Middle School, which will house seventh and eighth grades.
Why wait until October/November? It seems like the most logical step for demo is now. Less activity in Athens and East Side.
