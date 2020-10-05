Early in-person voting officially begins this week across Ohio, including in Athens County.
Voters who opt to not cast their ballots by mail or those who want to avoid crowds on Election Day can visit the Athens County Board of Elections, 15 S. Court St., to vote early in-person beginning Tuesday morning.
Monday is the final day to register to vote in Ohio to participate in the Nov. 3 general election.
Voter registration forms can be found at the Board of Elections’ front lobby or online through the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. Forms can be placed in the drop box located on Court Street between the Board of Elections and the county courthouse.
To vote by mail, residents must complete a form to request their ballot and mail it back to the Board of Elections.
A ballot should later arrive in voters' mail from the Board of Elections, which must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and returned no later than Nov. 13 to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service estimates it could take between two to five days for ballots to arrive at county boards of elections, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
Ballots may also be returned to the Board of Elections in-person, or in the ballot drop box, no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Below is the Board of Election’s early in-person voting schedule over the next several weeks:
Week One:
Oct. 6-9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Week Two:
Oct. 12-16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Week Three:
Oct. 19-23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25, 1-5 p.m.
Week Four:
Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1, 1-5 p.m.
Week Five:
Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
