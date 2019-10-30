People in the city of Athens and on Ohio University’s campus will begin to see people riding on electric scooters starting this coming Monday (Nov. 4), when Spin, a company owned by Ford Motor Company, deploys 100 e-scooters in the area.
That’s according to a release on OU’s website issued this week. The E-scooters can be rented at a rate of $1 per ride, with an additional 29-cent-per-mile charge, through the cellphone application Spin-Electric Scooters, and riders must be 18 years of age or older to rent an e-scooter. More information can be found at www.spin.app/spin-access.
Operating hours for the scooters are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, weather permitting, and they won’t be available for rental between Dec. 15 and Feb. 15.
Certain parts of the city will be designated as “no ride” zones.
“College Green is a designated campus ‘no ride’ zone, and the city has also implemented a ‘no ride zone’ on Court Street (from the Union Street intersection to Carpenter Street),” according to the release. “Cross-streets to Court Street will have access. Any temporary ‘no ride’ or ‘slow ride’ zones will be designated accordingly within the Spin-Electric Scooters app.”
Athens City Planner Paul Logue said that Spin was awarded a permit to operate in the city of Athens, but it’s not an exclusive permit.
Certain parts of the OU campus will be designated for e-scooter parking. Users are being asked not to park the devices in the way of sidewalks, building entrances and exits, or in vehicle parking spaces.
“Devices should be returned to these designated parking locations following use to assist with deployment and service re-balancing efforts,” the release reads. “Authorized campus parking locations will be marked with e-scooter parking emblems. While users may also utilize campus bike racks, users are encouraged to utilize the designated parking areas rather than stand-alone bike racks when possible to avoid congestion and ensure adequate parking for bicyclists and active transportation users.”
Logue said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the e-scooters’ arrival in Athens, and said that Spin has been awarded a permit to operate in the city (it costs $10,000, plus $10 for every vehicle).
The city earlier this year adopted rules governing the use and permitting of these vehicles after learning of issues in other cities caused by the growth of e-scooter use.
“We’ve structured our ordinance to try to address as many of those issues as possible on the front end,” Logue said.
The maximum “fleet size” allowed in the city for e-scooters, according to that ordinance, is 100.
Helmet use is highly encouraged for all e-scooter riders, according to OU’s release. Spin will be on hand for safety events in Athens to demonstrate device use and address customer inquiries on Thursday, Oct. 31 (today) at the top entrance to OU Baker Center (3-5 p.m.) or at the Athens Community Center (7-8 p.m.). Free helmets will be provided (as supplies last) for the Oct. 31 safety events. To purchase a helmet, riders can connect with Spin Customer Service 1-888-262-5189 or support@spin.pm for a promo code and additional information.
