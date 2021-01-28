Ben Ziff, a longtime Athenian and Donkey Coffee manager, announced in recent weeks his bid to replace outgoing Democrat Pete Kotses on Athens City Council as an at-large member.
Ziff, 32, also a Democrat, had been contemplating a council campaign for years and decided now would be better than ever since there was no longer the barrier of an incumbent.
“I’ve just lived here for so long and I absolutely love this town and it’s been incredibly kind and grateful to me, and I feel like the least I can do is try and work as a public servant for it,” he said in an interview.
Ziff moved to Athens with his parents in the fourth grade where he attended public school and went on to study theater at Ohio University. He left for a few years after graduation to be a paramedic in Columbus, but returned when his then-fiancé scored a head chef gig at Zoe Fine Dining.
As a renter and service industry worker, Ziff maintained that he could appeal to the city’s working class — many of whom are young and similarly situated — with a pro-tenant ethos that’s not represented within the current body. Most City Council members are middle-aged or older and are homeowners. Some are even landlords.
Ziff decried the state of housing in Athens, saying that city enforcement of code is woefully inadequate, a stance many unsuccessful Independent candidates in the 2019 election took. But Ziff doesn’t want to emphasize demonizing landlords, but rather work to reform city housing laws. Although, he wasn’t able to provide any specific changes he would like enact.
“Realistically, I’m not an expert on any of this and I would put a huge amount of value in getting other people’s advice,” he said.
Other than his goal to bolster tenant’s rights, Ziff hasn’t laid out any other priorities, saying he’d rather have his would-be constituents to set the policy agenda.
“It’s fine and dandy for me to have my own agenda coming into something, because there’s things that everybody cares about, but at the end of the day the point of this position is to serve the public,” Ziff said. “And when people tell me there’s a problem that they think is a problem I just want to hear about it then I want to try and fix it.”
He encouraged voters to reach out on Facebook Messenger or Instagram to chat about issues that concern them.
Running as a Democrat, as opposed to an Independent, was important to Ziff because he identifies as a member of the party and is good friends with some of its major players whom he spoke with for logistical insight into how to run a campaign.
At-large Democrat Beth Clodfelter explained to him how to utilize the Athens County Board of Elections. Mayor Steve Patterson, who Ziff has served coffee to in the past, helped him understand how to create a bank account for campaign donations and emphasized the need for a treasurer.
But Ziff said he’s not interested in taking political favors from those officials or any substantial financial backing from the party.
“I’m not looking to try and ride the coattails of the established Democrat party in town,” Ziff said.
