Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a press conference today that several kinds of businesses will be allowed to reopen starting as soon as this Friday (May 1) after restrictions on their operations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We'll list them below:
• All health-care procedures that do not require an overnight stay at a hospital can begin on May 1. Veterinarians and dentists can also move "full steam ahead" on May 1, as well, DeWine said.
• All manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses can begin on Monday, May 4.
• All general offices will be able to open as of May 4 as well.
• All consumer, retail and service businesses will be able to open up as of Tuesday, May 12. This will not include dine-in/inside consumption service in restaurant or bars, or barbers/hair salons.
While Ohio's "stay-at-home" order will remain in place, DeWine explained, it will be modified to allow people to work at and visit the businesses listed above. Gatherings of 10 people or more will continue to be banned otherwise. Day-care services and gyms will continue to be closed.
DeWine added that more details will be available on Ohio's coronavirus website for each of those business sectors for operations (which can be found here).However, there are several constants that will be enforced for all workplaces:
• Face coverings/masks will be required for employees and clients/customers at all time.
• Companies will be required to conduct daily health assessments or otherwise have employees self-evaluated (likely through temperature checks).
• Good hygiene should be maintained at all times, with hand washing and social distancing.
• Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business "or between shifts."
• Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines. According to DeWine, that will mean companies establishing maximum capacity at 50 percent of the fire code. Companies should use appointments when possible.
The Athens City-County Health Department, in its daily update of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Athens County, said, as has been the case since March 29, that only three confirmed cases have been reported for the county, with one death. There are no confirmed active cases currently in the county.
Asked by a reporter at Monday's press conference whether Ohio will consider at some point taking a regional approach to reopening the state, perhaps opening areas without many cases before more high-density areas, DeWine said not yet.
“We certainly have considered a geographical approach,” DeWine said. “We are all in this together. Having 113 health departments making separate individual decisions would have been a disaster in the state of Ohio. People would have been confused. You can do this in one health district and you can go right next door and do something else.”
While he’s a great believer in local control, DeWine added, “the thought of having 113 different decisions made on every issue as we go across the state of Ohio just does not make any sense… It would be total confusion… I just don’t think it would work.”
Ohio Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton said at the event that while a regional approach will be appropriate at a certain point, Ohio is not there yet.
During the press conference, DeWine said that due to some recent developments with several manufacturing outfits in Ohio with regard to coronavirus testing reagent and swabs, Ohio should be able to expand its testing capacity dramatically in the coming weeks.
When asked about enforcement of customers and employees wearing masks, DeWine said that that will be left up to local health departments and police agencies, as with the previous version of the "stay-at-home" order. However, he said he felt that most businesses, customers and employees were doing a good job at "self enforcement" of that order.
