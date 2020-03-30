ACSD school bus delivery
A picture from late March 2020 of Athens City School District staff putting breakfast and lunches into an ACSD bus for delivery to students during the coronavirus-related school closures. Photo by Conor Morris.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine today (Monday) announced a new order from the Ohio Department of Health extending the suspension of in-school education at Ohio's K-12 schools through May 1, due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

This order, to be signed by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, extends a previous order from the Department of Health that had closed down those schools since earlier this month. Now, school closures will continue through May 1, bringing the closures nearer to the end of the school year.

DeWine said that Ohio's government will "re-evaluate" that order as it gets closer to that May 1 date. The Athens City School District's scheduled last day of school this school year is May 28.

Many Athens County school districts have worked in recent weeks to move to an online education model, with at least Athens City School District and Trimble Local Schools providing Chromebooks and some WiFi hotspots for families in need of computers and Internet services.

