UPDATE (3/16, 10:20 p.m.): Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement Monday night that Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton will order polls closed tomorrow (March 17) as a health emergency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This news comes as a Franklin County Common Pleas judge earlier this evening rejected a push by DeWine to move Ohio's primary election back to June 2 due to public health concerns over the coronavirus' spread and harm it could cause at-risk voters and poll-workers in Ohio, as well as the problem of citizens not voting out of fear of getting sick.
"While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity," DeWine said in the statement.
DeWine said that allowing voting Tuesday like normal would "force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus.
Our original story from earlier today, and an update from earlier in the evening, is below.
---
UPDATE (3/16, 7:15 p.m.): Multiple reporters confirmed Monday night that a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge rejected the request from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to push Ohio's primary election back to June 2.
The decision by the judge means that Ohio's in-person primary election should continue as usual tomorrow, unless that decision is appealed.
We'll add more to this story as we learn more tonight. The rest of our story as of Monday afternoon (March 16) is below.
---
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a slew of new measures meant to staunch the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) during a press conference this afternoon (Monday).
First and foremost, DeWine is recommending that in-person voting for Ohio’s primary election, set for tomorrow (March 17), be pushed back to June 2.
DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the state will file a complaint in Franklin County Common Pleas Court seeking to push that election date back, with an expected resolution on that matter coming later today. The officials noted that absentee ballots – voting by mail – should be open to everyone during the time period between today and June 2.
Meanwhile, DeWine said that, in keeping with an updated federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation, an order his administration issued last week banning mass gatherings of 100 people or more will be amended to lower that number to 50 or more.
Finally, DeWine said that the Ohio Department of Health will issue another order today closing the following businesses and facilities, by the close of business today: Fitness centers and gyms, bowling alleys, public recreation centers, movie theaters, indoor water parks and indoor trampoline parks.
Athens County has three different movie theater facilities and several gyms, as well as a bowling alley, that will be affected by this new order.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton confirmed today that her agency has confirmed 50 total cases of the coronavirus in Ohio as of today, with none so far reported in Athens County.
