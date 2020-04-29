After several days of flip-flopping on these policies, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Wednesday that Ohio will not require customers of retail and other businesses to wear masks or other facial coverings when they go inside those stores, but will require most employees to wear those masks.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Wednesday that there are several exceptions to the mask requirement for employees, including:
* When laws and regulations prohibit it.
* When it's against industry best practices.
* When it's not advisable for health purposes.
* When it violates business' safety policies.
* When sitting alone in an enclosed workspace.
* When there is a "practical reason" for an employee not to wear one.
This news comes as Ohio’s government will begin to reopen several sectors of the economy starting this Friday, from restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton reiterated this week that they are recommending that Ohio businesses have customers wear masks at all times, but they will not require that action.
DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted both said that they believe most businesses are moving in the direction of requiring employees to wear masks anyway. However, some industries might not be able to do so because of regulations or safety reasons. DeWine noted that the Kroger supermarket chain several days ago implemented a blanket policy requiring all employees to wear masks.
DeWine said he had scrapped the idea of a universal mask requirement after hearing from people who felt that being required to wear masks was “offensive” and “one government mandate too far.”
Starting Friday, the following changes will be put into place in order to start a soft “reopening” of Ohio:
• All health-care procedures that do not require an overnight stay at a hospital can begin again on Friday, May 1. Veterinarians and dentists can also move “full steam ahead” on May 1, as well, DeWine said.
• All manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses can begin on May 4.
• All general offices will be able to open as of May 4 as well.
• All consumer, retail and service businesses can open as of Tuesday, May 12. This will not include dine-in/inside consumption service in restaurant or bars, or appointments at barbers/hair salons.
While Ohio’s “stay-at-home” order will remain in place, DeWine explained, it will be modified to allow people to work at and visit the businesses listed above as they reopen. Gatherings of 10 people or more will continue to be banned otherwise. Day-care services and gyms will continue to be closed.
DeWine added that more details are available on how each of those business sectors should be operating at Ohio’s coronavirus.ohio.gov website. However, several constants will be in effect for all workplaces:
• Face coverings/masks are required for employees and recommended for clients/customers at all times.
• Companies will be required to conduct daily health assessments or otherwise have employees self-evaluated (likely through body temperature checks).
• Good hygiene should be maintained at all times, with hand washing and social distancing.
• Workplaces should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the workday and at the close of business “or between shifts.”
• Workplaces should limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines. According to DeWine, that will mean companies establishing maximum capacity at 50 percent of the fire code. Companies should use appointments when possible.
THE ATHENS CITY-COUNTY Health Department, in its daily update of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Athens County, said Wednesday that, as has been the case since March 29, only three confirmed cases have been reported for the county, with one death. There were no confirmed active cases currently in the county. According to an update Tuesday, OhioHealth O’Bleness has tested 351 people for the coronavirus in Athens County. Holzer Health System, a regional health-care system, has tested 358 people across several counties (including Athens).
A report in Tuesday’s Athens Messenger said neighboring Hocking County saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases from five on Friday to 16 on Monday, suggesting the speed at which a surge can happen in a rural area.
Asked by a reporter at Monday’s press conference whether Ohio will consider at some point taking a regional approach to reopening the state, perhaps opening areas without many cases before more high-density areas, DeWine said not yet.
“We certainly have considered a geographical approach,” DeWine said. “We are all in this together. Having 113 health departments making separate individual decisions would have been a disaster in the state of Ohio. People would have been confused. You can do this in one health district and you can go right next door and do something else.”
While he’s a great believer in local control, DeWine added, “the thought of having 113 different decisions made on every issue as we go across the state of Ohio just does not make any sense… It would be total confusion… I just don’t think it would work.”
Ohio Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton said at the event that while a regional approach will be appropriate at a certain point, Ohio is not there yet.
During the press conference, DeWine said that due to some recent developments with several manufacturing outfits in Ohio with regard to coronavirus testing reagent and swabs, Ohio should be able to expand its testing capacity dramatically in the coming weeks. While he had estimated that Ohio would be able to ramp up testing, enough that more than 7,000 people could be tested per day in Ohio as of Thursday, it wasn’t clear as of Wednesday morning if that would happen
