Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed during a press conference Monday that the state will continue to suspend in-person instruction for Ohio’s K-12 schools through the remainder of the school year (through late May in Athens County and most other districts).
DeWine said that that closure – and continuance of remote learning – is due to the continued danger of the coronavirus (COVID-19). He said Ohioans have done a good job at “flattening the curve” of coronavirus cases, with a relatively flat line of hospitalizations due to the virus over the last week.
Still, DeWine said that most principals and superintendents he spoke with told him that keeping schools closed for the remainder of the school year would keep some measure of consistency in place and continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
DeWine added that the state has not made a decision yet on what will happen when the school year begins anew next fall.
“We’re simply not in a position yet to make that decision,” he said.
DeWine said that one possibility would be a “blended system” put in place this fall, which would be different for each school district. “That might mean some distance learning as well as some in-person learning,” DeWine said.
He added that he remains concerned about several things, including how the pandemic will impact education for students with disabilities; and how schools will be able to continue remote learning in areas where families have less access to decent broadband Internet services.
With regard to broadband Internet service access, Athens City School District on Friday, April 10, received several hundred mobile WiFi hotspots to provide students to access to the Internet while they’re at home. After conducting a survey, ACSD has reported that roughly 16 percent of its students are without access to Internet at home, The NEWS previously reported.
City Schools Supt. Tom Gibbs told a story pertinent to that issue on the ACSD website in an April 17 update.
“Earlier today our director of technology, Steve Gunderson, shared with me a story about a third-grade student who worked with him on the phone for nearly an hour to replace a SIM card in a hotspot, get her Chromebook started up, and connect to the Internet,” he reported. “I later learned from this student’s teacher that her father and grandmother had taken her to the library parking lot to use the drive-up Internet every day since online instruction started just to make sure she was able to participate!
“I’ve heard other stories like this about the great lengths families are going through to make sure students are able to ‘attend’ their classes,” Gibbs added. “Thank you to our parents, grandparents and other caregivers for all of the support you have provided over the past few weeks.”
Gibbs said in a brief interview Wednesday morning that ACSD has distributed 250 WiFi hotspots so far to ACSD students. In 11 households they are not working, Gibbs acknowledged, mostly near Millfield and out Ohio Rt. 550, toward Amesville.
“We have provided location info to T-Mobile so they can troubleshoot how to improve the signal in these areas,” he said. “Until then, we’ll work with individual families to provide paper-pencil assignments, make contact via telephone, and parents are helping where they are able by driving students to where there is a signal.”
Trimble Local Schools in northern Athens County also has some WiFi hotspots it has given out to students, while other school districts are providing take-home packets of assignments and other education materials for students in tandem with school lunches/breakfasts, either by delivery or for pick-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.