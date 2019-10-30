Athens County’s prosecuting attorney confirmed Monday that a charge of delinquency has been filed in Athens County Juvenile Court against a 17-year-old Nelsonville-York High School student after an online video of her repeatedly punching another student in the face on a school bus last Friday went viral online.
The victim in the case was a 14-year-old Nelsonville-York Middle School student with multiple disabilities, her cousin Tammy Miller said in an interview Monday. The video – which went viral over the weekend on Facebook – appears to show the 17-year-old girl repeatedly hitting the 14-year-old girl in the face as they both stand in the middle of the aisle on a school bus.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Monday that a single charge of juvenile delinquency – a charge that would be considered assault (a first-degree misdemeanor) if she were an adult – was filed against the 17-year-old student after his office received the case from the Nelsonville Police Department. He said his office is still investigating, and additional charges could be filed against the girl (or others, Blackburn said).
Miller said Monday afternoon that her cousin still had a headache at that time, and her face remained bruised.
“She has been seen Friday and last night by a doctor due to headaches and vomiting,” Miller said. “She is upset and scared.”
The NPD in a statement on its Facebook page Friday said anyone with more information on the incident should contact police Sgt. John Meeks at johnwmeeks@cityofnelsonville.com
“The Nelsonville Police Department is aware of videos on Facebook of an altercation that occurred on a Nelsonville-York City School bus on Friday,” the NPD statement reads. “This incident has been reported to our department, and the matter is under investigation. Thanks to all who contacted our department about this matter.”
Nelsonville Police Chief Chris Johnson provided a copy of the incident report Monday afternoon. The report was filed after the victim’s grandmother came to the station Friday and provided police with a cellphone video of the incident. The report notes that the victim said she was standing up for a friend who was being bullied by the 17-year-old girl.
While the charge filed against the alleged aggressor in this case is a good first step, Miller (an adult from Logan) said she wants Nelsonville-York City Schools to enforce a zero-tolerance bullying policy, and for the alleged offender to not be allowed back on the bus to “hurt other children.”
Miller alleged that the 17-year-old in question has bullied others before.
Miller scheduled a meeting at the Nelsonville Public Library early Wednesday evening (Oct. 30) to obtain more information on anyone who has been bullied by the girl in question, and to discuss the issue of bullying in general at Nelsonville-York City Schools.
Blackburn added that the 17-year-old girl is expected to appear before a Juvenile Court judge within the next 30 days.
School Supt. Rick Edwards confirmed Monday that the school district is conducting “an ongoing investigation into the incident.”
“We will be following the student code of conduct as it comes to discipline,” he added.
Edwards noted that bullying is something that is “frowned upon” by the school district, adding that we “try to do our best to contain it.”
He declined to comment on the allegation that the student in this case has bullied others. Edwards allegedly told news outlet 10TV-Columbus that the school district had not received any prior reports of “troubling behavior” by the student in question.
“When asked if there were any concerns about how the incident was handled on a moving school bus, he (Edwards) said the bus driver did all he could in the situation,” the 10TV article reads. “And it was actually the driver who first reported what happened.”
Edwards in a follow-up phone call Tuesday declined to confirm any of that information, instead noting that the investigation is ongoing into the matter and declining to say more.
This is not the first time that this school district has come under fire for its response to alleged cases of bullying.
The NEWS reported last September about photos shared on Facebook of a then 6-year-old Nelsonville-York Elementary School student with injuries – including a cast on his arm, bruising and a bloody nose – that he suffered after several alleged instances of bullying at school.
The young boy’s parents, Jennifer Britton and Christopher Fox, had accused the Elementary School’s administration of neglecting to address bullying toward their son and other children in the district.
Another post similarly went viral earlier this year in February, which appears to show a N-Y student dragging another student by the hair off the school bus, then throwing her onto the ground.
I'd rather they didn't charge her as an adult and held her parents responsible. After all, they're the ones who raised her so let them pay the penalty when she doesn't know how to act human.
That would a great lesson for the kids , I do the crime and Mom and Dad goes to prison ,not a very good idea .being in juvenile cells would do her some good ,for in there she just might meet her match ,someone who isn’t afraid to stand up to her.this don’t need to be put in adult prisons or adult jails ,they are kids but they do need to feel that push meant does come in the form of some time in confinement. Like in a cell by herself with all her school books and she best be doing it too .i skipped school judge did that to me but I didn’t get 4 hours he gave me 8 hours a day for skipping school, I didn’t skip school no more either .they kept coming down and looking in to see what I was doing ,everytime they catch me not doing homework that the judge gave me I got another 8 hours spend four days in the Athens County Jail never went back again either ,Judge Rose taught me well .
I use to drive a bus and this wasn’t allowed. Where was the bus driver? They should also be charged for allowing this to happen. This happens everyday in schools, playgrounds, buses, yet the principal seems to punish the child who doesn’t have the right last name. All the kids that have cellphones needs to record and post for all to see, for corruption is even in the schools, yes in our schools. Parents send their kids to school thinking they will be safe. Well, that isn’t true no more; that’s cause parents made it impossible for the child to get a couple whacks at school. Believe me, that made me stop spitting spitballs through a straw many years ago, plus when I got home I got it again. If we acted up on the bus we was removed. My grandmother always told us when we went to visit, “Children are to be seen, not heard." Now I know what she meant by that; the kids nowadays are so disrespectful and full of hate but from what? Lack of rules at home, too many games to play, no chores to do, not being taught respect from the parents. Not saying all parents are bad.(Edited by staff.)
Maybe if the child services would stay the heck out of a kid getting a whipping, they would be must better adults. Correcting a child is not child abuse; a parent wants their child to have better than what they had, but have the child to work for it; chores make one stronger in mind and body.
It’s sad that no one stood up to help the little one. Shame on all of you on that bus with her. God bless her and may He help her through this trauma for it will be with her the rest of her life. I know this cause I have lived through it myself with my children. So I took them out of the school since no one seemed to care and they was home schooled. Much better for them, too.
With the technology now, it's so much easier do if online.
Where was the school bus driver? I hope they try the 17-year old as an adult.(Edited by staff.)
Mr. Edwards seriously "Frowned Upon" That type of behavior is frowned upon? Walking into my house with muddy shoes on is frowned upon. You need to get your district in check. Code of conduct seems like this girl missed the assembly on the Code. That child needs to be kicked out of the district she needs to be homeschooled or confined so no other child endures her rage . Kids like that become resident of our penal system. So at best she'll get 10 days out of school and then she will be on to terrorize another child. I'm sure this is not her first go at this. Shame on you Me. Edwards. If I were you I would figure out something other than just frowning on this situation.
