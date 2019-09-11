A Glouster man was sentenced to 10 years of prison in connection with four separate cases in Athens County Common Pleas Court last week, including one relating to the shooting death of an Athens man on Athens’ West Side last November.
Robert A. Martin, 27, of Glouster, is the fourth person to be sentenced in connection with the killing of Charles Duncan Sr., 55, of Athens. So far, co-conspirators Bernard Mitchell, 23, of Athens; Jonathan Champe McLaughlin, 23, of Glouster; and Michael Allen Russell, 19, of Glouster, also have been convicted for the death of Duncan.
Regarding that case, Martin pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; a first-degree felony count of complicity to involuntary manslaughter; a third-degree felony count of having weapons while under disability; a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs; a third-degree felony count of robbery; and two fourth-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property.
However, Martin pleaded guilty to charges in three other cases as well. According to a release from county Prosecutor Keller Blackburn’s office, one of the cases involved Martin stealing a motorcycle from the Athens city parking garage; another case involved Martin staying in an empty rental property on Richland Avenue in Athens with stolen property; and another involved entry into a residence on Maple Street in Glouster without permission.
“In addition to the shooting death of Charles Duncan Sr. that occurred in Athens, Ohio on Nov. 25, 2018, the 18CR0610 case involves the trafficking of methamphetamine, for which Martin did accept stolen property as payment for the drugs,” Blackburn wrote. “Martin and other individuals also broke into homes and buildings and took items including a Kubota lawn mower, firearms and jewelry, among other items.”
These cases were investigated by the Athens Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Major Crimes Unit, Glouster Police Department and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a release from Blackburn’s office.
