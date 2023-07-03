When you’re craving pizza but aren’t hungry enough to consider ordering an entire pie, I suggest stopping by D.P. Dough and trying one of their delicious calzones.

Located at 374 Richland Ave., in Athens, D.P. Dough is one of those out-of-the-way restaurants I’ve driven by many times but had never eaten at before. So, Saturday night, I decided to try this place and check out their marvelous online menu.


  

