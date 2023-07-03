When you’re craving pizza but aren’t hungry enough to consider ordering an entire pie, I suggest stopping by D.P. Dough and trying one of their delicious calzones.
Located at 374 Richland Ave., in Athens, D.P. Dough is one of those out-of-the-way restaurants I’ve driven by many times but had never eaten at before. So, Saturday night, I decided to try this place and check out their marvelous online menu.
The menu was colorful and carefully planned to give visitors a full picture of everything the restaurant offers. Besides their signature calzone combinations, the menu has a build-your-own calzone section explaining how patrons can create their own dinner concoctions.
Also on display are other items the restaurant offers, such as bone-in wings and boneless wings called “D.P. Dunkers,” tots and cheese stix.
I appreciated a section on the menu entitled “Nutrition,” which can be found by clicking the “More” icon at the top of the page. If you’re counting calories and watching your weight, this section will offer you important information such as how many calories and how much trans fat and total fat can be found in each calzone.
Ordering from D.P. Dough over the phone was a breeze too. If the employees are too busy to take your call, an automated voice will let you know someone will be with you shortly. Then, when someone takes your call, that person will repeat your order back to you to make sure everything is remembered.
Before you hang up, you’re asked to rate your ordering experience on a scale of one to five. To me, this translates to the folks at D.P. Dough appreciate their customers and value their feedback.
My man picked the Italian Zone Calzone. This consisted of salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and ricotta cheese. I got the Chicken Parm Zone, which included breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese. Both calzones came with a side of marinara dipping sauce.
I also ordered the BBQ D.P. Dunkers, which came with my choice of a side dipping sauce.
The person who took my order said my food would be ready in 20 minutes, and they weren’t fibbing. Because no sooner had I entered the restaurant did the person behind the counter greeted me, asked if I was there to pick up a to-go order, and handed me my food.
All the food I ordered came neatly stacked in cardboard cartons that kept everything separate and easy to dispense once I got home.
Meanwhile, the calzones were beyond delicious. My man commented this was a great happy medium between a pizza and a sub — without the mess. This meal reminded me of homemade turnovers I’ve had in the past. The crust was crisp and flakey and contained just the right amount of fillings.
As for the Dunkers, they were delicious, easy to cut apart, and coated with a tangy barbecue sauce that was neither too hot nor sweet.
The entire meal was a big hit! Plus, we had enough leftovers for the following day’s lunch.
The only thing I would change about D.P. Dough is their business hours. Since they open at 4 p.m. during the week, they’re missing out on the chance to lure in the lunch crowd. Though, if you’re a night owl or work the night shift during the week, you’ll be glad to know that this place is open seven days a week until 4 a.m.
And I wish the indoor dining room was bigger. But, this space is so private and intimate that this would be an ideal place for a couple on a date looking for a quiet little dinner for two. As a bonus, the calzones are so big that a couple could split one and still leave feeling full.
