Numerous restaurant and business break-ins in Athens are listed in Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous as the February 2020 Crimes of the Month.
The Athens Police Department is requesting information pertaining to the following crimes. In each case, the APD is the source of the information.
• On Nov. 19, the Police Department received a complaint of a break-in that occurred at the Sol Restaurant and Bar, 700 E. State St. Police said a male subject forcibly entered the business at around 5 a.m. and stole several alcoholic beverages. The suspect was wearing dark-colored jogging style pants and a hooded sweatshirt.
• On Nov. 24, the APD received a second complaint of a burglary that occurred at the Sol Restaurant and Bar. They determined that a white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt forcibly entered the business at approximately 6:20 a.m.
• On Nov. 24, the APD received a complaint of a break-in that occurred at O’Betty’s Red Hot restaurant, 15 W. State St., Athens. Between 3 and 6:30 a.m., someone had forcibly entered the business and taken an undisclosed amount of money.
• On Nov. 29, the APD received a complaint of a burglary that occurred at Brenen’s Coffee Café, located at 38 S. Court St. The business had been forcibly entered by a white male on Nov. 28 at approximately 8:30 p.m., and he stole items (which the report did not identify).
• On Dec. 8, the APD received a complaint of a burglary that occurred at Fish N Stuff, 4 Station St., on Dec. 7 between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. The individual(s) stole an undisclosed amount of money.
• On Dec. 15 at 5:20 a.m., the Police Department responded to an activated burglary alarm at the Smoke Zone Smoke Shop, 80 N. Court St. Officers discovered signs an individual(s) was attempting to break into the business but was not successful.
• On Dec. 15, the Police Department received a complaint of a break-in that occurred at the Silver Serpent, 728 E. State St. The business had been forcibly entered between 10 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 15, with an undisclosed amount of money stolen.
• On Dec. 15, the Athens Police Department received a complaint of a break-in that occurred at the Hilltop Quick Change, 161 N. Lancaster St. The incident occurred between 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 and noon on Dec. 15.
• On Dec. 16, the Police Department received a complaint of a burglary that occurred at OMG! Rotisserie, 139 Columbus Road. It appears the business was illegally entered and items stolen between Dec. 14 and 16.
9. On Dec. 23, the APD received a complaint of a break-in that occurred at Ambassador Laundry, 15 W. Stimson Avenue. The business had been forcibly entered overnight and items stolen.
10. On Jan. 9, the Police Department received a complaint of a break-in that occurred at Campus Heights maintenance building located on Carriage Hill Drive. The building was forcibly entered overnight and items stolen.
• On Jan. 13, the Police Department received a complaint of a burglary that occurred at the Marathon gas station at 1 E. Stimson Ave. The business had been forcibly entered at approximately 4 a.m. and items stolen.
• On Jan. 19, the APD received a complaint of a break-in that occurred at Athens Uncorked, 14 Station St. The business had been forcibly entered overnight and items stolen.
The Crime Solvers board has approved up to a $2,000 reward for information related to this series of incidents.
THE NELSONVILLE POLICE Department is requesting information pertaining to the following crimes that occurred in the city.
• The Nelsonville Police Department is investigating several thefts where star bricks have been stolen. This was first noticed on Jan. 6 West Washington Street near the Nelsonville Public Library. Additional bricks were stolen during the early morning hours of Jan. 7 at the same location. Then it came to light that some bricks were stolen from Monroe Street during the same time frame. Based on the amount of bricks stolen, police believe a motor vehicle must be involved to assist in transporting the bricks. The Crime Solvers board has approved up to a $1,000 reward for information related to this series of incidents.
For any information that leads to the arrest of an individual responsible for graffiti, the board can authorize up to a $500 cash reward. Anyone with information on these crimes should call 740-594-3331
Crime Solvers Anonymous needs your information and not your name so that your information can be passed onto the proper authorities.
