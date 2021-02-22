The Mt. Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society continues to work toward building a Black cultural center in the City of Athens, rehabilitating the church it has worked to protect and restore.
The development, along with other items, was discussed during the Black Summit, a community forum to discuss racial equity hosted by the Preservation Society, which was held digitally on Feb. 18 through Zoom.
The event was intended to run in-person last April, but the pandemic prevented that from happening.
The Mt. Zion Baptist Church was a culturally significant location for many Black people in Athens and Southeast Ohio because of its history as a gathering place. The church, built in 1916 by Black residents, disbanded in the early 2000s after falling into disrepair.
In 2019, the Preservation Society was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts as one of three hosts for the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design (CIRD), which offers funding, community planning, and consultancy for rural communities facing design challenges, the Society’s website states.
The Preservation Society hopes to have the building ready by 2023.
Event Moderator Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis spoke about her experience growing up with her great aunt in Bluefield, West Virginia and recalled her “Green Book experience.” Historically, the Green Book was a guide for Black travelers, pointing them in the direction of safe places and businesses friendly to people of color. It was published by Victor Green during the era of Jim Crow.
Lewis’ family’s business was featured in the guide.
Brandon Thompson, popularly known as DJ B-Funk, also served as a moderator of the event, and said that a Green Book for Athens is currently in development, and it may even become available digitally.
The event’s main coordinator and keynote speaker was Dr. jw Smith, a master of the keyboard and an educator of Speech Communication at Ohio University.
He recalled his experiences coming to Athens in the ‘90s, noting he was among the few Black faculty members working at the university at the time. His presentation outlined four keys to creating a community of social justice: communicating and connecting with each other; simultaneously promoting equity and equality; strengthening of families and faith; and replacing groupthink with diverse thinking.
“We are not monolithic,” Smith said. “We shouldn’t let the ‘weeds’ get in the way of us producing a ‘garden’ of racial equity and social justice.”
Nana Watson, president of the Columbus chapter of the NAACP, nodded to a way young people can better engage in leadership in their communities: running for public office.
Watson spoke to event attendees about how change can begin when Black people take seats at the table in terms of decision making: this can be obtained through seeking office, serving on committees and holding elected officials accountable — sometimes by “grading” elected officials and publishing the results in a way people can readily access them. Watson also urged Athens County to form its own chapter of the NAACP.
The virtual event garnered more than 100 viewers, and Lewis noted that the intent is for the Black Summit to become a regular event to be hosted a few times each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.