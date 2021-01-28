Adult staff in Athens County K-12 schools will soon be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
As a continuation of Phase 1B of the state's distribution plan, the Athens City-County Health Department will receive COVID-19 vaccines for K-12 staffers, beginning the week of Feb. 1. It will administer all available doses of the vaccine to school staff by the end of the week, according to a press release from the health department.
“The allocation of vaccines the health department is set to receive should cover all K-12 staffers in Athens County who have expressed interest in receiving the vaccine,” the health department said.
The Ohio Department of Health released a list of schools that have been chosen for week 1 of vaccine distribution for K-12 staffers. In Athens County, Alexander Local Schools, Athens City Schools, the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Athens-Meigs ESC, Federal Hocking Local Schools, Haugland Learning Center, Nelsonville-York City Schools, Tri-County Career Center and Trimble Local Schools have all been chosen.
Gov. Mike DeWine noted during his Thursday press conference that all school districts in Ohio, save for one, have submitted forms indicating their intent to return to full in-person learning by March 1, a condition that must be met to be selected for staff vaccinations.
The Ohio Department of Education reports that more than 61 percent of Ohio school districts are currently operating under the full in-person education model. Roughly 30 percent of districts, on the other hand, are operating in a hybrid modality, while the remaining districts are continuing to operate completely remotely.
Schools in Athens County are currently operating through partial in-person learning.
Phase 1B also consists of older Ohioans and older and to those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, and who have a developmental or intellectual disability. This week, residents age 75 or older and those with severe congenital or developmental disabilities began receiving immunizations. On the week of Feb. 1, residents age 70 and older and employees of K-12 schools become eligible.
The following week of Feb. 8 anybody age 65 or older can receive a vaccine.
As of Thursday afternoon, Athens County had 3,944 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and nine total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 552 known active cases and 3,383 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, according to the health department.
