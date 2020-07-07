Athens County has new reported cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of Tuesday afternoon, 63 total cases were reported in Athens County. The total number of cases reflects “probable” cases of the virus, too.
The Athens City-County Health Department noted that “probable” cases either meet clinical criteria and epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19; meet presumptive laboratory evidence and either clinical criteria or epidemiologic evidence; meet vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19. These standards for probable COVID-19 cases were created by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
The Athens City-County Health Department has shared the numbers of people recovered from the coronavirus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 32 known active cases of the virus and 30 recovered cases, with one death (which occurred in mid-March).
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 892,731 individuals have reportedly been tested for the virus. Statewide, Ohio has 58,904 total COVID-19 cases and 2,970 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, OhioHealth provided 395 COVID-19 tests last week. As of Monday afternoon, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has tested 2,865 people for COVID-19 in Athens County, according to the Athens City-County health Department.
ODH has also reported demographic information of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Some of the cases attributed to Athens County were not included in the ODH summary data as of Tuesday. Here are how cases fall in age brackets: 0-19: 10; 20-29: 22; 30-39: 11; 40-49: 6; 50-59: 4; 60-69: 6; 70-79: 3; 80+: 1.
The Athens City-County Health Department issued a press release over the weekend in regards to the spike in confirmed and probable cases.
“Most of the cases are community spread, which means that new cases have not identified contact with a known COVID-19 case,” the release stated. “The Athens City-County Health Department strongly encourages members of our community to modify theirpersonal behaviorto reduce possible transmission of COVID-19.”
Some of the modifications include wearing a face covering when in public spaces and practicing physical distancing measures.
Practicing these public health prevention measures are a demonstration of kindness and respect for others,” the health department stated in its release.
The symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, or loss of taste and smell, the health department reported. The health department advises that if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, stay home and isolate yourself from others. If your symptoms require medical attention, call your physician, urgent care, or emergency room before arriving.
