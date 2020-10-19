Candidates for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District Joel Newby, the Democratic challenger, and Rep. Steve Stivers (R) sparred on Friday in their first and only debate over the coronavirus pandemic, health care and race in America.
Stivers, the district’s longtime Republican incumbent, agreed to a debate in September following months of demands from Newby that were largely met with silence. The event, held at the Columbus Metropolitan Club, was almost entirely virtual with no live audience.
The pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 5,000 Ohioans, took center stage at the debate as the first topic introduced by moderator Mike Thompson of WOSU Public Media.
Stivers called on the federal government to play a larger role in combating COVID-19, which has largely been fought at the state level by governors. He indicated support for measures such as federally mandating the cancellation of large events when cases surge.
Stivers said he frequently wears a mask and that he encourages others to do so, a somewhat controversial move within his own party.
Newby, in response, called into question Stivers’ leadership, saying that he’s in a position of power to enact change but fails to act. He cited campaign pictures of Stivers where he was neither socially distanced nor masked, which Stivers apologized for.
“I shouldn’t have taken (the mask) off. That was in June, I’ve certainly tried to lead by example since then. I do lead by example,” he said.
After the exchange, the moderator questioned Stivers’ official website where it said in red, bolded letters in a COVID-19 section that “If you are not sick, you do not need to wear a facemask.”
Stivers said he had no idea that advisory existed on his website and said that it was likely “old advice” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which told Americans early in the pandemic to not wear masks.
Stivers again apologized and vowed to amend the webpage. As of Monday, the COVID-19 page of Stivers’ website now reads, “Wear a facemask especially if you are sick and are around other people (such as sharing a vehicle or room) and before you enter a health care provider’s office.”
“I will say that on my website, I approve everything that’s on there,” Newby said after the gaffe.
On the issue of health care, Stivers advocated for expanding coverage for pre-existing conditions within the Affordable Care Act, rather than scrapping the law entirely, something President Donald Trump campaigned for heavily in 2016 and during his presidency.
Newby’s goal is to one day implement a single-payer health care system — which he says is different than “Medicare for All” because he wants to completely overhaul the system rather than just expanding Medicare to include all Americans. But he’s pragmatic in that neither candidate for president, Joe Biden nor Trump, supports such a measure, so Newby said he’s content working to expand Obamacare in the meantime if elected.
Stivers criticized socialized medicine and its implementation in European countries, saying, “poor people die waiting in line” for care. Newby rebutted: “No they don’t. That’s factually wrong.”
A 2019 study conducted by the United Kingdom National Health Service, the country’s publicly funded health care arm, linked rising numbers of patient deaths in U.K. emergency rooms to long wait times for hospital beds, according to a report in The Guardian. Advocates blamed the rise in deaths to underfunding of the department.
When asked by the moderator about race relations in America, Stivers said he believes that systemic racism exists. He noted his support of pending legislation aimed to improve minority home ownership and said he supports police reform legislation to ban chokeholds and fund de-escalation training.
Newby on the subject of police violence made a vague reference to Athens City Council implementing policies he supports, but it’s unclear what exactly he was talking about.
City Council in recent months passed a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, which requested that city officials receive racial equity training and called for a review of city code “under the lens of racial equity.” Earlier in October, a group of activists held a demonstration and demanded that the Council follow through with its promise outlined within the resolution. City Council didn’t respond to their demands.
Despite calls from parts of the Democratic Party’s liberal wing to defund the police, Newby rejected the idea, instead advocating for expanding mental health care and drug reform.
Stivers also noted his opposition to the idea of withholding money for policing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.