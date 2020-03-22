Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials announced today (Sunday) that the Ohio Department of health has issued a "stay at home" order, asking all Ohioans to shelter at home with a limited number of exceptions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Leaving home for certain "essential activities" is permitted, defined by DeWine as travel necessary for: "health and safety," necessary supplies and services, for "outdoor activity," certain types of work (work that is deemed "essential"), and to take care of others. Groceries are considered "necessary supplies."
DeWine said the order will be posted online sometime today at the Ohio Department of Health's landing page on the coronavirus; however, that website appears to have crashed at the time of the the press conference. The order will spell out which businesses are considered "essential." A copy of the order can be found here, posted online by a reporter.
The list of essential businesses includes health-care and public health operations and essential government and infrastructure services, of course, but also:
* Stores that sell groceries and medicine.
* Restaurants for off-premises consumption.
* Food, beverage and licensed marijuana production and agriculture.
* Organizations that provide charitable and social services.
* Religious entities.
* Media - including newspapers, television and radio.
* First-amendment protected speech.
* Financial and insurance institutions.
* Hardware and supply stores.
* Critical trades - including building and construction trades.
* Educational institutions.
* Mail and delivery systems.
* Laundry services.
* Supplies to work from home.
* Hotels and motels.
* And several others (see page 6 of the order).
This news comes as Ohio has confirmed 351 cases of the coronavirus infections and three deaths due to the virus. The "stay-at-home" order (which some states are calling a "shelter-in-place" order) goes into effect at 11:59 Monday night and will extend through April 7. It will be re-evaluated at that time.
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said during the press conference that "there's no time left to act," citing the large coronavirus death toll and number of cases in Italy.
Anyone who violates the stay-at-home order could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor, DeWine said, adding that that order can be enforced by local health departments and local law enforcement, although he said he didn't expect many actual arrests to occur.
