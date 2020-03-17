Despite a petition circulating seeking a halt to all local evictions amid concerns over the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Athens County Municipal Judge Todd Grace said Monday that he will continue with eviction hearings.
However, Grace did say in an email Monday that he will consider the hardship caused by the coronavirus when determining “move-out dates” if somebody is evicted.
“This means that people may have an eviction granted but be given until a later date to have to move from the property,” Grace said.
Athens County Municipal Court is the primary local court that deals with evictions; Grace said 16 total eviction cases are before the court between this Monday and April 7.
A national conversation is under way about evictions and utility shut-offs amid the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus. A local petition garnered more than 800 signatures recently, seeking a moratorium on both evictions and utility shut-offs in Athens County. Athens Mayor Steve Patterson confirmed Monday that the city will not shut off any city customers’ water services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Lucy Schwallie, managing attorney with the Athens office of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, sent a letter to Judge Grace Monday asking him to suspend eviction hearings while the public health emergency declared around the coronavirus continues in Ohio.
Schwallie said in a statement Monday that proceeding with eviction hearings now is harmful to the low-income population that SEOLS serves.
“Proceeding with the eviction hearings now forces our clients to make a dangerous choice in light of a public health crisis: come to court and risk being exposed to the virus, or stay home and risk a default judgment that will result in homelessness down the line,” Schwallie wrote.
She added that if eviction hearings are delayed, that could give SEOLS’ clients an opportunity to become current in rent again and avoid being evicted, especially if a stimulus package comes from the federal government or other benefits are provided by the state/federal governments.
Grace shared the following comment on The NEWS' Facebook page Tuesday evening:
"At times like this it is important to recognize one of the primary strengths of our justice system is the ability of the court to review and rule on each case based on the facts of that case," Grace said. "A blanket moratorium would remove that individualized review. Holding an eviction hearing does not automatically mean that someone will be forced to move out.
"It is important that the court take the time to hold these hearings, to understand the facts of each situation, and to provide court ordered relief as appropriate," he concluded.
Mayor Patterson confirmed Tuesday that the city of Athens will suspend enforcement of the 24-hour parking rule on Athens streets. Parking enforcement will continue to monitor the parking meters in uptown Athens and elsewhere, however.
Patterson also said Monday that he has been reaching out to property owners in the uptown Athens area to see if there can be “a level of relief” for business owners in the uptown area who rent the spaces where they operate.
“There’s going to be financial strain on some of the commercial businesses, and so… I’m making several calls to some of the property owners to see if there can be some relief,” Patterson said.
In other news, Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel confirmed Monday that the county “has no plans” to shut off water for anyone in The Plains water and sewer service area (operated by Athens County).
Other Ohio County courts have suspended eviction hearings already. Judge Grace should do the same. What's more important? Punishing tenants, or keeping everyone as safe as possible?
So on the west side, instead of having something stolen from your car or your mirror knocked off, you'll have an opportunity to find a sick or dead person in your car.
Whether you're coming at this from a public health or any other decent human perspective, Judge Grace's behavior is simply horrendous. Other municipal courts around the state have already suspended eviction hearings - but not here in "progressive" Athens. Maybe this is why we shouldn't have landlords like Judge Grace running our city.
he most definitely should recuse himself from any and all landlord related cases, including eviction cases(Edited by staff.)
Because anarchy is preferable of course.
Now, now, now Mr. Krane. (Think Church Lady.) You’re not playing by the centuries ensconced rules of Athens’ upper crust, where you’re expected to beseech them at long length, and preferably until well after any need can be timely met. Only then might they begrudgingly grant what it is you may seek, in the context of doing you a favor and one which you must also repay in a subdued but obsequious manner at some unspecified date. In the general terms of self-appointed aristocracies, though, that is preeetty much in perpetuity. Now let me see. Hmmm. According to their rules you must go back ten spaces and forfeit your next three turns for being so absurdly petulant and chippy. Until next time, stay healthy!
