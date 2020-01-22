The Athens NEWS has covered Number Fest from its first installment in May 2004 through its final edition in April 2019. In most years, it's been the obvious choice for our cover story on the Monday after, just in terms of the visuals. We'll be posting a photo gallery of Number Fest – 2004-2019 on Thursday, Jan. 23. Check out the individual covers in this post, too.
