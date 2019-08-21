The iconic “silver diner” on North Court Street – formerly called the Court Street Diner – has reopened as a new restaurant called Hang Over Easy, after a hiatus this summer.
Hangover Easy has three other locations in Ohio (two in Columbus). The restaurant offers breakfast, brunch and lunch as well as alcoholic beverages such as mimosas and Bloody Marys (including boozy milkshakes). It describes itself on its website as “the perfect place to cure your hangover – or keep the party going.”
Marketing Director Lauren Swanson said in an interview at the restaurant last Sunday (Aug. 18) that Hangover Easy leans into that kind of irreverent, playful take on breakfast. The menu features a few entrees with somewhat risqué names, such as an egg breakfast called “Sloppy Seconds” and a stack of french toast called “ménage à trois."
“That’s our brand, and that’s something we try to carry into each location we open up; it’s really fun,” Swanson said.
She and co-owner Nick Pedro said partly because of that, they think the restaurant will be a great fit for college-town Athens. Pedro – who lives in Columbus – bought the diner building from the former owner earlier this year.
“I’ve always enjoyed this area. I think it’s beautiful, and it has a campus; that’s something that we like… but there’s not just OU; there’s all the other businesses here, the banks, offices, rental places,” Pedro said.
Swanson said the restaurant employs roughly 20 to 30 people, and Pedro added that he kept all of the Court Street Diner employees who wanted to stay on.
The business also pays homage to the history of the Court Street Diner location, where the historic Berry Hotel once stood, with a plaque explaining that history along with photos and newspaper clippings.
The Berry Hotel was built in 1892 by prominent local African-American businessman Edward C. Berry and his wife, Mattie. It stood for the better part of a century, serving thousands of people through the hotel, restaurant and other amenities inside, before it was purchased by the OU Foundation in 1961 and razed in 1974.
The hotel’s history also will be honored in a mural currently being painted on the back side of Hangover Easy by artist Troy Sayers, who lived on a farm in Millfield near Athens when he was younger, according to a press release. The mural will depict a view of the historic hotel’s façade from North Court Street.
Swanson said it’s important for the restaurant’s management to honor that legacy.
“It’s really important to us that we keep that within the blood and environment of the restaurant,” she said. “This is a historical site.”
THE RESTAURANT will be open Mondays through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can find more information about the menu at https://www.facebook.com/104920597531094/photos/pcb.112912203398600/112897753400045/?type=3&theater.
Cheap, degrading, calls for some Athens-style front-of-store protests and boycott. Sexualizing food makes me gag. Begone, Hangover Easy! Entre' names like "Sloppy Seconds" “ménage à trois." Owner says, “That’s our brand, and that’s something we try to carry into each location we open up; it’s really fun,” Swanson said. Go away
