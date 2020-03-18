The long-awaited bid opening for the U.S. Rt. 50 West sanitary sewer project March 10 was anti-climactic in one way, but potentially consequential in another.
The lack of bids means no movement on the project for now, but also could mean a reconsideration of whether this huge project moves forward at all.
Kyle Schwieterman, lead engineer with HDR Inc. (the Omaha, Nebraska-based firm conducting design work for the project), is scheduled to attend a meeting with the Athens County Commissioners today (Thursday, March 19), to discuss how to proceed, Commissioner Chris Chmiel said last Wednesday.
This sewer project, encompassing a number of rural subdivisions and other residences and businesses in the U.S. Rt. 50/Ohio Rt. 32 corridor to the southwest of Athens, has been on Athens County’s radar for 25 years, after the state EPA sent a notice in 1995 detailing environmental concerns related to the use of septic-tank systems in those areas. It will be served by the sewage treatment plant in the city of Athens.
Designed to serve 1,284 customers, the project also includes neighborhoods along and branching from Radford and Ervin Roads, both to the north of U.S. Rt. 50.
The project has been approved to receive $14.3 million of funding as a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and another $14.5 million in funding from the USDA as a 40-year loan with 2 percent interest. The overall project cost was estimated at $34.5 million, which includes engineering, legal and land acquisition expenses on top of construction. The construction part of the overall cost was estimated at $26.6 million.
The USDA approved the project plans early last month.
Homeowners in the sewer district would pay no property tax assessments but would have to pay a monthly “user fee” for the service, estimated at around $68 monthly. Some of that would go toward debt retirement.
They’ll also have to pay one-time costs for tying into the system and abandoning their septic systems. Those combined costs previously were estimated at $2,500, though the expense will vary according to “property features.” In some cases, with a longer distance between the main sewer line and the home, or the necessity for a deeper trench, the cost could be considerably higher.
It’s the expense to homeowners that could be the sticking point if the cost of the projects increases, resulting in a hike in their expected costs.
Athens County Commissioners Lenny Eliason and Chris Chmiel acknowledged that the commissioners will have some challenging options ahead, what with the likely cost increase for the sewer project.
Part of that, of course, will depend on how much the cost will be rising. “There is some room for the cost to go up but not a lot,” Eliason said last week. “The interest rates appear to be projected to be lower than was budgeted for, so that will allow for increased cost without raising rates.”
Chmiel said rethinking the project will be a more likely option if the cost estimates contractors will bid for are as high as he's heard. “This is definitely the white elephant in the room,” he said Wednesday. “Lots of moving parts still, including interest rates for borrowed money and the possibility of additional grant support from USDA. But if the engineer's estimates are off by 50 percent like I have heard from some local contractors, that is going to be a big problem.”
The options, Eliason said, do include abandoning the project. “Another (option) is to break it into smaller pieces, a third is to do it in phases,” he said.
So far, according to Eliason, the county has $1.2 million to $1.5 million invested. “The vast majority is a planning loan – federal money,” he said.
As for whether the ongoing coronavirus crisis might scrap the Rt. 50 sewer project, Eliason said he doubts it. “These kinds of projects wouldn’t be scrapped because of the current events taking place; there is too much invested in the project at the moment,” he said.
However, Chmiel said he's not so sure. "I'd say that what we are going through right now (COVID-19) is going to have a ripple impact on every part of society. This decision will undoubtedly be affected as well. It will be interesting to see how this affects the bidding process."
Chmiel, asked whether the county erred in bidding this project out in one big piece, rather than in parts, replied, "It was the recommendation of the our engineering firm. I was checking in with a few contractors and was getting feedback that it was too big, too unrealistic on pricing, too short of time to complete the project, too short of a time to respond. I would say when we received no bids that speaks to it being a problem."
