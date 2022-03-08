By The Athens NEWS staff
Athens City Council voted Monday to refer a proposal to construct a new set of tennis and pickleball courts back to committee.
During the meeting, Athens City Service Safety Director Andrew Stone said he had received preliminary estimates that had come back significantly higher than the $250 thousand that the proposal allowed for, even with a “hefty contingency” included.
The estimates, Stone said, were around $375,000 construction.
“That’s a pretty substantial difference,” Stone said during the meeting.
The proposal, which has been in discussion for 18 months, calls for two tennis courts and four pickleball courts to be built off of East State Street, near the Athens Community Center and a planned solar array.
Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in America, combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played either indoors or outdoors with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.
The current set of city tennis courts, also located along East State Street has fallen into disrepair, several members of city government have said.
Stone said in an interview that the increased costs would expend the city’s entire budget for arts, parks and recreation for the year, which also amounts to $375,000 per year (the source of the funding is excess from the recreation levy passed to pay off debt associated with the municipal pool).
Stone asked council for a period of about a month for community members, the Arts, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and City Council to consider if they would like to use the entire year’s capital revenue on the project.
Stone said alternatives could be to renovate the current courts (although he acknowledged the disrepair), scale down or proceed forward and use the entire year’s fund.
“It allows the community and ultimately the council how much they want to commit to this endeavor,” Stone said.
Greg Lavelle, pickleball enthusiast and member of
