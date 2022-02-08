Athens City Council may extend the city’s mask ordinance, amid decreasing case loads and widespread discussion about the order’s lack of enforcement.
The existing mask ordinance expires February 28. The proposed extension would continue the mandate until May 21, 2022. The city originally imposed a mask mandate in June 2020, requiring face coverings in all public spaces, including inside businesses and at outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. That ordinance was amended in May 2021 to exempt people who had been vaccinated against COVID-19; the exemption was rescinded three months later as the delta variant increased cases nationwide.
The current mask ordinance does not require masks in restaurant kitchens or other nonpublic areas and allows people to remove masks while eating or drinking.
The county reported 24 cases on Monday, well below the 380 cases reported on January 5.
In Monday night’s council meeting, member Sarah Grace acknowledged that COVID-19 cases were declining but proposed the extension anyway.
“I want to proceed with introducing this extension,” Grace said. “But I want to state that we can all continue to watch the situation. I think it's wise to give us the time and flexibility to keep this in place so the existing mask order continues. This gives us some time to keep an eye on things and focus on protecting the lives of the people of Athens."
Weak enforcement
Enforcement of the mask ordinance has been a frequent topic on social media and in comments to the Athens Voice. In response to a Facebook post about previous discussion of extending the order, Athens resident Michael Tarosky suggested that the problem with mask enforcement has gotten worse.
"What's the point? I've never seen or heard of it being enforced anywhere except inside OU buildings," Tarosky wrote. "I've seen less people wearing masks since this last mandate came out."
Patty Stokes, another resident, wrote on another thread that if the police department is not enforcing the mandate, the city administration should take up the issue with the department's leadership.
"I’m assuming that Chief Pyle isn’t himself opposed to the mask mandate," Stokes wrote. "If he is, then that’s something city leadership needs to take up with him. The police are tasked with enforcing certain laws, not substituting their own judgment."
While she supports public health measures, member Solveig Spjeldnes told council that she shared residents’ concerns about the city’s lack of enforcement of the order. She said that business owners and Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle had told her that some businesses will not allow police to enter their premises to enforce the order.
“What I’m hearing, though, is that people who want to wear the mask are going to wear the mask,” Spjeldnes said. “What I’m concerned with is that people who want to follow the law are following it and if we don’t have teeth in this to force people to maintain it, we’re kind of in a difficult spot.”
Public records show that the Athens Police Department has not issued a single citation, despite dozens of complaints on record since the mask order was reinstated in August.
“This ordinance is absolutely enforceable, businesses who wish to have some backup in supporting the ordinance at their site should absolutely contact the Athens police,” Grace said during Monday night’s meeting.
APD Lieutenant Jeff McCall said the department leaves a degree of enforcement up to the businesses.
“We obviously leave that up to the business — we can’t be at every business if there is a violation,” McCall said.
A few people have become belligerent over the city’s mask policy, including one when the mandate was originally introduced in 2020. Video of a confrontation at Insomnia Cookies on Court Street went viral in early November 2021.
APD has received four complaints since the beginning of the year, McCall said, and APD responded to each one. However, when APD arrives to investigate a complaint, he said, the issue has often resolved on its own.
“A majority of the time the person has already left the business, so our enforcement ends at that,” McCall said. “If the person complies, we’re not going to take any action.”
During the council meeting, Athens resident Rob Delach said that there are “lots of laws on the books that are difficult to enforce” and compared the challenges with enforcing mask mandates to enforcing speed limits.
“How many tickets are issued in this town and how many are speeding?” Delach said.
Although APD does not publish speeding ticket data in their annual report, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office issued 189 speeding tickets in 2021. Insurify, a company that collects data on insurance, estimates 16% of Ohioans received a speeding ticket in 2020.
To mask or not to mask
Council member Alan Swank said the ordinance should continue to remain in step with mask mandates at Athens City Public Schools and Ohio University.
“If we were to say ‘no masks no more,’ then we have Ohio University still with a presidential mandate, the schools with their mandate but the rest of the city doesn’t — and I think it's very important in this case that we remain consistent,” he said.
Council Member Jeffrey Risner said council should follow the data rather than “what we feel we should do,” noting there “could be a big difference” in that distinction.
“One is politically expedient One is grounded in reality and scientific data and — I’d prefer to go with the data,” Risner said.
Risner asked if the rapid decline in cases due to mask-wearing or if the disease is running its course and running out of people to infect.
“There's very few people left who can get the disease that makes it epidemic and a pandemic — again I would argue we should look at the data and make a decision,” Risner said.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control states that masks and respirators are effective at reducing transmission of coronavirus, although the CDC recently updated its guidance to warn that cloth and homemade masks offer less protection than surgical masks or N95 and KN95 masks.
Council member Sam Crowl was in favor of passing the extension as is, noting that City Council can repeal it at any time.
“I’m really proud of Athens — walking down the streets of Athens is much more comfortable than being in a community in West Virginia where my son plays soccer on the weekends,” Crowl said. “It’s night and day.”
He added if the law encourages even one more person to put a mask on, “then that’s a good thing.”
Council Member Ben Ziff reiterated that he supported the legislation as a food service worker because it gave him and his co-workers at Donkey Coffee a mechanism for enforcing mask compliance.
Riding off into the sunset
Grace suggested the city could extend the mandate by suspending the rules and passing it after two readings, so that there is continuous coverage of the mask ordinance and allow for flexibility.
Risner, however, said the ordinance should be subject to a full three readings — meaning council would vote on the ordinance in early March, or that Council could call a special session at the end of February following a committee session to vote.
“I think trying to make a decision in the middle of February is too soon,” Risner said.
