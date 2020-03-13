A number of efforts to help out fellow Athens County residents have been launched this week as the entirety of Ohio grapples with the first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and restrictions from state government meant to staunch the spread of that virus.
First off, an “Athens County Response Fund” fundraiser from local non-profit organization Rural Action as of noon Friday already had garnered $5,185 in donations since being started yesterday (Thursday).
Debbie Phillips, CEO of Rural Action, said Friday that the fund is meant to provide support to Athens County businesses, employees and organizations that will be negatively affected by the suspension of in–person classes at OU and other measures meant to encourage “social distancing” and to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Businesses in Athens are going to be disproportionately impacted so we want to make sure that there are some resources there that are able to just help with emergency needs,” she said. “Hopefully, there will be a relief package coming with federal resources to help individuals and businesses as well.”
Phillips said that Rural Action will work with the Athens County Foundation, ACEnet (the Appalachian Center for Economic Networks) and Athens city and Athens County governments to administer money from the fund.
Phillips said this is “about as agile as response as we can figure out” at this time, and noted that more information will be available early next week on how people can apply for the funds.
In other news, Passion Works Studio also has a fundraiser going that’s meant to collect funds to help that nonprofit arts studio – which serves people with and without disabilities – to continue operations despite it suspending physical community participation in its studio. While Passion Works’ retail and online stores will remain open, the studio is predicting it will experience a “significant loss of income during this time.”
“Passion Works is seeking support from our friends, customers and other supporters to help us bridge the financial gap that will be created by suspending our regular activities,” the fundraiser reads.
Nelsonville-based arts non-profit Stuart’s Opera House is also seeking help as a directive from Ohio state government banning “mass gatherings” of 100 people or more will severely impact that non-profit’s main source of revenue – shows and concerts.
The nonprofit wrote on its website and social media Thursday that it will potentially need to cancel or postpone shows that it had planned throughout the spring and summer due to that directive (which has no definite end-date).
“In the event we must postpone or cancel a show, we will honor all tickets for the rescheduled date or offer a full refund to our ticket buyers,” the non-profit wrote. “If you would like to help us get through this complicated and financially difficult time, we invite you to consider donating the cost of your cancelled ticket to Stuart’s Opera House.”
Donations can be made by going to https://stuartsoperahouse.org/.
In other news of good works, Avalanche Pizza provided dozens of free lunches to local children Thursday at The Plains Public Library while school continues to be out-of-session.
Avalanche Pizza owner John Gutekanst said Friday that he and his employees plan on working with the local school districts to hand out more free lunches on Wednesday next week at the local public library branches in Athens County.
"Some of these parents are working two jobs at minimum wage; what do the kids do when they're out of school?" Gutekanst said.
Finally, a grassroots local “mutual aid” effort kicked into life this week under the umbrella of “Mutual Aid Southeast Ohio,” a group on Facebook run by local residents.
Group member Laura Kington, a resident of Millfield, explained Friday that the group has a Google Form located here that can be filled out by either A. People who are looking to help local residents impacted by the coronavirus or B. The people who need that help.
Specifically, Kington said that people looking for aid could include: People who might be out of work due to their workplaces closing up while the coronavirus mitigation efforts are in effect, and who need money or supplies; or people with compromised immune systems or are otherwise vulnerable to the virus and cannot leave their homes, but need medical supplies or groceries.
Kington said the Mutual Aid group is still in its infancy, however, and is looking for volunteers who would be willing to help out. She added that the group is looking for medical-care professionals who would be willing to volunteer their expertise in helping the group figure out the safest way to provide aid without risking further spread of the coronavirus.
Local food pantries' work and weekly free meals are expected to continue in the coming weeks. You can read more about some of those events here.
The NEWS will try to keep this story updated with other efforts to raise funds locally in light of the hardships caused by the coronavirus. Please email conor@athensnews.com with any new information.
