A new taco restaurant is scheduled to open this summer on North Court Street where the storied Cornwell Jewelers previously stood.
North End Kitchen and Bar is set to open in either late August or early September, owner David Cornwell said, coinciding with the likely return of Ohio University students to town for fall semester.
The casual, sit-in restaurant and bar will serve alcohol and street food such as soft-shelled tacos, nachos, rice bowls and shrimp, he said.
Cornwell, who also owns the J Bar and Courtside Pizza, said he is familiar with the public health precautions necessary to safely operate a restaurant during the pandemic. The maximum occupancy restriction will help prevent employees and patrons from being overwhelmed by the masses of residents who tend to flood newly opened eateries in town, he said.
The establishment was originally designed to include a rooftop bar, but recent changes to city zoning law prevented that from becoming reality. It will instead feature a patio facing Courtside Pizza that is connected to the restaurant by garage doors, which could help promote airflow to prevent spread of COVID-19, Cornwell said.
The new building’s construction is estimated to cost $300,000, according to documents from Athens City Code Enforcement.
Cornwell will begin hiring employees in about a month, he said.
David is the son of Les Cornwell, who owns Cornwell Properties — one of the largest real estate companies in town that operates the Palmer Place apartments.
A lawsuit was filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court against David Cornwell and the J Bar in February for allegedly overserving alcoholic drinks to a man who later struck an Athens resident with his car and drove away. That case is still active, according to Attorney Mike Fradin who filed the suit.
Cornwell did not respond to The Athens NEWS’ request for comment when the suit was filed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.