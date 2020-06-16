Athens County has new reported cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of Tuesday afternoon, 23 confirmed cases were reported in Athens County.
The Athens City-County Health Department has shared the numbers of people recovered from the coronavirus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are five known active cases of the virus and 17 recovered cases, with one death (which occurred in mid-March).
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 565,034 individuals have reportedly been tested for the virus. Statewide, Ohio has 42,010 total COVID-19 cases and 2,597 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
ODH has also reported demographic information of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. In Athens County, 15 of the individuals to test positive for the virus are female, and eight are male. Here are how cases fall in age brackets:
0-19: 5
20-29: 4
30-29: 5
40-49: 3
50-59: 2
60-69: 3
70-79: 1
As of June 15, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has reportedly tested 2,147 people for COVID-19 in Athens County, according to the city-county health department. More opportunities to test were recently made available in the county.
A COVID-19 testing site will opened at the CVS Health store on East State Street in Athens on Friday, June 12. Those who seek COVID-19 testing are required to register in advance at cvs.com. There is no cost to both insured and uninsured individuals.
The registration process helps ensure those who most need the tests have first access. Those groups include first responders, people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and people who work in health-related fields. Testing will be administered through nasal swabs, but not by a CVS employee. Instead, the individual seeking the test is asked to administer it or bring someone else to administer it while a CVS employee observes the process. Those taking tests will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, and they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, according to a CVS press release stated. Tests will be sent to a third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in roughly 2-4 days.
The county’s department of health noted in a press release that as businesses and activities resume, visitors and participants may be required to wear a facial covering. There may be changes to service hours, or there may be signs or other environmental cues such as floor markings that guide how services will be provided.
The Center for Disease Control offers the following recommendations for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic: individuals who can stay in their homes should, for example. The CDC also recommends the use of face masks, the use of physical distancing measures, frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces, and washy hands with soap and hot water.
