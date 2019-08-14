The Athens County Commissioners last week sent a letter to the Athens County Fair Board asking the board to “immediately” cease fair vendors’ sale of Confederate flag merchandise and ban future sales of those products, prompting a contentious debate among many in Athens County.
With the Athens County Fair now over with – it ended on Saturday last weekend – it’s not clear where this debate goes next. Fair Board President David Christman didn’t immediately respond to a phone call Wednesday morning.
The Fair Board noted in a general statement issued via email that this debate is coming in the middle of fair week, so “this is a topic we may decide to address at a later date.”
“At this point in time, there are no federal or state laws prohibiting the sale of Civil War memorabilia,” the Fair Board said in the statement. “We do respect your opinion, and we thank you for expressing it.”
The county Commissioners in their letter noted that the Ohio State Fair Board and the Warren County Fair both have banned the sale of Confederate flag-related “symbols and merchandise.” They confirmed that they have received complaints from members of the public about the sale of the products at the fair.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson attended the Commissioners’ meeting Wednesday and said he also has received complaints from Athens and Athens County residents. Patterson noted that the County Fair is supposed to be a family-friendly event, and recalled the Confederate flags that flew during the white nationalist and white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, two years ago when an anti-fascist protester was killed.
“In the city of Athens, we strive so hard to always be an inclusive and accepting and embracing city when it comes to all cultures and international cultures,” Patterson told The NEWS Friday morning. “To me it’s troubling to think of those who might be visiting our County Fair and then to see something like that and the misperceptions that can occur when they see vending of something like the Confederate flag.”
Athens resident Kerri Shaw – who said she has attended the fair for the past 15 years and has a son in 4-H – provided a copy of a letter she sent to the Fair Board expressing her concern about the sale of the items.
“Why does the Fair Board tolerate and promote a symbol that goes against 4-H values?” Shaw asked in the letter. “A symbol that is no longer carried by many large companies including Amazon and Walmart, after it was used in the death of a woman in Charlottesville? A symbol that makes certain groups BE AFRAID FOR THEIR SAFETY? Fundamentally, the Fair is a place for everyone to enjoy themselves, especially children. “
At the Athens County Fair Thursday at least two vendors were selling products with Confederate flag-branded merchandise.
One of the vendors declined to give his name but did consent to an interview with this reporter. He was selling Confederate flag-labeled T-shirts and other items at his stand Friday.
“If folks are offended, they can just look the other direction,” he said. “They don’t need to come buy anything; it’s their right. It’s my right to be able to sell it… If the Fair Board says, ‘hey, we don’t want you selling this stuff anymore, I’ll listen to them.’”
The vendor declined to comment on whether he thinks the flag is racist or otherwise problematic. He added that plans to set up vending at the Parade of the Hills event coming up next week in Nelsonville.
The other vendor, a black man who was selling a small number of Confederate flag-embossed belt buckles among other goods, declined to speak with this reporter on the record.
Catherine Cutcher, assistant director for undergraduate programs at Ohio University’s Center for International Studies, posted a lengthy Facebook update Thursday about her visit to the fair with a group of Egyptian Fulbright Scholars.
She said she spoke with the first vendor interviewed in this story and informed him of her concerns about the Confederate flag being displayed and sold. The exchange got heated, she wrote.
“I told him people of color don’t feel safe when they see the flag,” Cutcher wrote.
She said she relayed the incident to Athens County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jimmy Childs and the Fair Board’s president, Dave Christman.
“He (Christman) asked me if I knew what the flag represents,” she wrote. “He said I should look it up on the Internet. I asked him what the flag represents. He said ‘Christianity.’ I was dumbfounded. I told him: I have read about the flag too, and it represents hate and racism, and it is anti-American because it represents secession from the U.S.”
Christman did not immediately respond to a call from this reporter Friday morning.
Cutcher said she did speak to the belt-buckle vendor, who said he was from Jamaica. He apparently told Cutcher he was selling the merchandise because “people buy them,” but said he would stop selling them if the Fair Board asked him to, Cutcher recounted.
THIS STORY prompted a contentious debate on The Athens NEWS’ Facebook and website (www.athensnews.com) when it was posted online Friday last week. Below is a small sample of some of the comments we received.
• “Please let us just get rid of all our history, that helped establish us for who we are, I mean why no destroy every historical document, its story, I mean, sure why not. The flag was a symbol of a period in time that is in the past aka history. It made us who we are today.”
• In response to the last comment: “Actually it was a symbol of leaving the US and Ohio was on the other side, so it’s actually a losing enemy of the US, but ok.”
• “Ohio was the 3rd largest state when it came to providing troops to put down the southern rebellion. Ohioans flying this flag should be tied to a tree and all of us be allowed to throw history books at their head.”
• “I wish people would look up the meaning of the flag. Has nothing to do with racism. People these days amaze me.”
• “These items are not Civil War memorabilia, just as a Nazi flag is not World War II memorabilia. The Civil War argument is a red herring, at best. At worst, it’s an expression of complete ignorance on the part of the fair board as well as everyone here defending the sale of the Stars and Bars as an historical symbol. Put yourself in the shoes of a family of color walking past that merchandise, and maybe you can start to understand that the flag is far more than a relic of history.”
• “I’m more offended by the fairs $10 admission price !!!
• “For goodness sake are you serious people… Are we really offended by a damn flag?”
Wow, so much ignorance on here. While it is true that the flag was originally representative of a Virginia regiment, look at its history of use. It fell out of favor after the Civil War, meaning NO ONE BOTHERED WITH IT. When did it gain notoriety and began to be used more and more? During the Jim Crow era. It was used almost exclusively by white supremacists/segregationists as their symbol. Wasn't really that widespread until....guess what? The Civil Rights Era. Again, it was used almost exclusively by white supremacists/segregationists. It has been used widely in two different eras in history, in order for white people to show they were opposed to our nation being anything but white. So yes, originally it represented a Civil War regiment, but IN PRACTICE, it has been used almost exclusively to demonstrate against desegregation and civil rights for non-whites. Where else do they use the flag? In Germany, where flying a Nazi flag is outlawed. Read that again: in Germany, the flag is used as a REPLACEMENT for a Nazi flag. Those are facts. At what point are you going to accept that USE and INTENT are just as important as the original meaning of the item? You think you're defending its use "oh it's about pride and the Civil War blah blah" but all you're really doing is demonstrating your ignorance. The rest of us are not fooled. We know what it means and what the intent of it is and continues to be. It's not about pride, or heritage. It's about racism and hate.
Maybe people in this discussion need to read a bit more about this flag before they comment. Just because some people chose to use it in a hateful way does not mean it is a hate symbol. Only in the minds of those who view it that way it is hateful. I'm not for or against the flag being sold, worn or shown. I just think that people jump to conclusions about objects, words and actions before considering the repercussions of those jumps. Name calling and racism always play a part in the closed minds on both sides.
Having family members who's ancestors fought for the Union and were imprisoned in Andersonville, the confederates death camp. I find it sad that today's "patriots" believe this symbol represents what true America is about. In our family, the confederate flag is the symbol of traitors.
Andersonville, by the accounts of most, was a cakewalk in comparison to the North’s Camp Douglas in Chicago. Also strange is how Bleeding Kansas – the pre-Uncivil War – is never placed in accurate light, with the “states’ rights” argument obliterated as the flashpoint and the preservation and proliferation of slavery established firmly as a primary cause of secession, well before any Declarations of Secession or Articles of Cause were ever drafted.
This is called "facism" in case anyone was interested in the true meaning of the word.. controlling whether not someone can choose to buy an item simply because it doesn't align with their own preferences... I'd be more concerned with the deplorable conditions of the bleachers
The County Commissioners, attacking the important issues.
Good to see this change of heart, considering your long track record of promoting and distilling anger and hate.
Ironic you say I promote hate, but I suppose projection is the dominant feature of your kind.
My “kind, . . .
Judging from your kneejerk James, it’s more repetitive observation than projection.
You don't think that racism and white supremacy AREN"T important issues? SMH.
County Commisioners' job is not to police thought crimes. Their job is to run the county and bring jobs here. Wish I could make bank doing nothing like they do.
I'm guessing that Parade of the Hills should be next to institute a ban... "plans to set up vending at the Parade of the Hills event coming up next week in Nelsonville."
Your racism isn't wanted in Nelsonville.
Good for them. It's a symbol of segregation and white supremacists. Anyone who says differently has no grasp of history. We wouldn't accept swastika merch and we shouldn't accept this garbage either.
And how embarrassing and absurd that Mr. Christman is so ignorant about the flag's real meaning.
The flag is actually the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia and represents a citizen army that rose up to fight against tyranny..
Joe, They "rose up" to fight for their "right" to keep human beings as slaves...
LHeskett, no they didnt.. you think the poor guys that fought and died in that war had slaves? Stupid comment with little historical facts, I suggest you do some research before spouting off opinions in place of facts.. those men rose up to protect their homes and country from a tyrannical dictatorship that wanted to impose their unfair taxes.. the slaves were only brought into the politics of the war when Lincoln needed the voters support for an attack on the south
LHeskett, I also cant help but notice your comments are usually a consistent attack on anyone who has any values that are traditional or non liberal
Joe. You need to stop hanging out around Ken Kesey’s punch bowl. Your perspective is a little out of touch with both history and reality. Although it’s true that many a poor white boy was duped by the southern upper crust and wannabees. Worked pretty well at the time, and still does judging from your comments.
