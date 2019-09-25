The Athens County Commissioners have set a special meeting for first thing Thursday morning to appoint an acting county clerk of courts to replace Tina Willis, who reportedly passed away Tuesday evening.
Willis was appointed in August 2018 by the Athens County Democratic Central Committee to complete the unexpired term of Clerk of Courts Ann Trout, who retired earlier that month. Trout's original elected term runs through 2020.
The county Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the acting appointment. Commissioner Lenny Eliason Wednesday morning confirmed Willis' death, adding that the Athens County Democratic Party's Central committee must act to appoint an interim clerk of courts to fill the unexpired term between five and 45 days from today.
Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge George McCarthy offered remembrances of Willis on Facebook Wednesday.
"She was such a wonderful person to work with and just be around," McCarthy wrote. "We will certainly miss her in the courthouse. She was a joy right up to the very end. I am glad that she was able to be surrounded by her loving family and friends. May she rest in peace."
