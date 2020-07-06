City residents can expect an increase this month in their trash and recycling collection rates after Athens City Council passed an ordinance to adjust fees for the first time in a decade.
Homeowners with one container will pay a monthly fee of $14.50, more than double the previously mandated fee, to have both their trash and recycling collected by The Athens-Hocking Recycling Centers (AHRC) each week, according to the ordinance. Those with two containers will pay $21 monthly.
Fees for residents who live in rental units — including houses, apartments, condominiums and Greek life homes — will also increase depending on the number of occupants per unit. Unlike before, the new individual container rates include both trash and recycling collection.
The price hike accounts for changes in the recycling industry, inflation and increases in insurance for AHRC employees, City Councilman Sam Crowl said. AHRC increased its collection fee with the city twice since 2015, but Athens just now raised rates for residents, AHRC Executive Director Bruce Underwood said.
“It’s not as if we just raised our price all at once to the city. But what has happened is the city raised the prices all at once to its residents,” Underwood said.
Residents are also enrolled by default into the city’s optional composting program for organic waste, which accounts for an additional $6.33 monthly fee. Those who stay in the program will have a composting bin delivered by AHRC this week, Crowl said.
The city, however, makes no money from that fee, he said. All proceeds are paid to AHRC for the service. Residents who wish to opt out of the program must email their name and home address to compost@ci.athens.oh.us, the councilman said. To return the compost bin, residents can leave it emptied outside on their trash day and AHRC will retrieve it.
The city, in concert with the nonprofit Rural Action Inc., began a composting pilot program three years ago that involved about 300 residents working to combat the environmental effects of depositing food waste into landfills. Its success fostered the creation of the new program.
The city is now one of two municipalities in the state to offer curbside composting.
