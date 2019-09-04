The city of Athens has hired a new director of code enforcement, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson confirmed last week.
The new director is David Riggs, formerly the public works director for the city of Mason, Ohio (north of Cincinnati) from 2002 to 2019. Riggs is a certified professional engineer, which made him an attractive candidate, Patterson said.
Riggs replaces Interim Code Enforcement Director Lance Allison, who will return to his prior duty as one of the city’s four code enforcement officers. Former Code Enforcement Director Rick Sirois left the city in late March to retire (he had been with the city since early 2016, when Patterson hired him).
The city has also hired on a new assistant director for the Engineering and Public Works Department: Ronald Cross, former service-safety director and public utility director for the city of Belpre. Cross replaces former assistant EPW Director Andrew Daugherty.
Cross and Riggs started work this week.
