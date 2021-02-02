The commitment Athens City Council made over the summer to review city policy under a lens of racial equity is expected to continue in partnership with a local nonprofit.
Councilmember Sarah Grace proposed a resolution (Resolution 10-20) to declare racism as a public health crisis in June that was unanimously approved by council. Grace said that when she introduced the resolution, it was intended to mirrored a statewide trend as many other cities and counties declared racism a health crisis amid a nationwide racial reckoning in the aftermath of several killings of Black people at the hands of law enforcement.
This resolution also called for multiple actions from the City of Athens, including a request for Athens Mayor Steve Patterson to create a group that works to promote racial equity and community engagement.
Patterson said in an interview that the city is using an existing group, the Racial Equity Coalition of the Athens County Foundation, to act as a “hub” for following through on parts of the resolution. The details of partnership are still under development, Patterson said, but the coalition will assist with a larger undertaking outlined in the resolution: reviewing Athens’ city code “under a lens of racial equity.”
The resolution also called for conducting human resource actions under the same lens in an effort to reform internal policies and practices including hiring, promotion and funding. Additionally, City Council members promised to completing racial equity training.
Grace noted that she considers the resolution a commitment by the city to review all projects and items that come to council moving forward under the same lens.
“We’re permanently raising a consciousness of effort,” Grace said.
The review, which had already been underway under the discretion of Grace and other city officials prior to the Athens County Foundation partnership, called the racist language of some housing deeds into question.
Athens City Planner Paul Logue, Athens County Recorder Jessica Markins and David Riggs of Code Enforcement have sifted through deeds in search of any racially exclusive language, finding in December a deed existing in a subdivision within the jurisdiction of the city with a blatantly discriminatory restriction that prevented any Black people from owning a lot.
“Neither the grantees herein, their heirs or assigns nor any person or persons hereafter owning the said lot or lots shall ever sell, lease, mortgage, pledge, give away or otherwise dispose of in any way, shape or form, the said lot or lots, or any part thereof to, nor shall Grantees, their heirs or assigns, or any person claiming under them or any future owners of said lot ever permit said premises to be used or occupied” by any Black person, the deed states.
Policies like that are illegal under civil rights laws, but Patterson said discriminatory language should still be addressed.
“This is still overt racism,” he said. “And it’s part of the systemic racism problem.”
Patterson said that some states have implemented policies to streamline the process of updating deed language (oftentimes waiving court fees), a task that solely falls under the responsibility of a property owner. But such provisions do not exist in Ohio. Members of the Ohio Municipal League and The Ohio Mayors Alliance are advocating for Ohio to adopt similar legislation.
After the resolution’s June passage, area activists associated with Athens County Copwatch, a collection of community members who task themselves with “policing the police,” called for the completion of the review before the renewal of the city’s police union contract so it could be reviewed with racial equity in mind. The group hosted multiple events in the summer and fall months demanding for the city to act and they attended council meetings to inquire about the status of the racial review.
Athens City Council ultimately passed ordinances (0-152-20 and 0-153-20) in December renewing the city’s three-year contract with the Athens City Fraternal Order of Police. Damon Krane, a leader of Athens County Copwatch and a former mayoral candidate, called the timeframe for the ordinances’ consideration “rushed.”
Mayor Patterson noted the review is an undertaking that will take time.
“Any effort like this is dynamic and ongoing,” he said.
