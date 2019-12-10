Athens City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve funding for the Baileys Trail System, currently under construction on the Wayne National Forest near Chauncey, after several weeks of debate and language changes to the bill.
The measure has generated substantial local debate, with supporters heralding the trail system’s economic benefits to the region and opponents dismissing those projections as wildly unrealistic. That level of skepticism failed to arise among council or audience members at Monday’s meeting, however.
With Monday’s vote, the city of Athens has agreed to pay $90,000 annually to the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) over the next 20 years. That sum could be increased if an evaluation after five years of the project demonstrates that the trail system has generated more success for the region that initially anticipated.
With the City Council approval Monday evening, it’s now up to the Athens County Commissioners (who will discuss the matter during their meeting today) to vote on whether or not to commit the same level of support.
The trail system, with its main trailhead in Chauncey and other trailheads located in Buchtel and Doanville, has been billed as the brightest current hope for economic development in and around Athens County, among the poorest areas in Ohio. The system’s projected trails traverse a large area of national forest north of Chauncey, between U.S. Rt. 33 to the west and Ohio Rt. 13 to the east. The name “Baileys” derives from three roads in that area, West Bailey, Big Bailey and Carr Bailey.
In 2017, the National Forest Foundation hired Quantified Ventures, a Washington D.C.-based capital firm, to conduct a feasibility study into the Baileys Trail System and the ability to finance it using a kind of “pay for success” model. QV Director Seth Brown has previously said that per that study, the trail system could see an average of roughly 181,000 visitors or more per year once it’s been built, with an almost $25 million increase in indirect and direct local spending and roughly $8.6 million increase in local wages over the first 10 years.
Construction of the Baileys – planned to be 88 miles of mountain biking optimized trails also available for non-motorized general use – broke ground in September, according to a previous report by The New Political, an online news-site operated by Ohio University student journalists.
“This is historic,” declared City Council President Chris Knisely Monday evening amid uproarious applause from citizens in attendance, all of whom apparently had attended the meeting to show support for the legislation. Immediately following passage of the funding measure, most of the crowd left, leaving only a small handful of citizens and media reporters.
Council member Jeffrey Risner, sponsor of the legislation, said this ordinance was unique in the public interest that it garnered, noting that he had never seen anything like it in his tenure on City Council.
“We’ve had other controversies before, but not quite like this,” Risner said.
Council member Patrick McGee, who voted in favor of the ordinance, stated that he has always thought the plan was great for the community, despite his previously stated apprehension about the project.
“I think it's wonderful; I hope it brings prosperity to Athens and Chauncey and our communities and our county, because we certainly need something like that,” McGee said. “My concern has been through the whole process whether this should proceed through private funding rather than the city of Athens.”
He also expressed concern that the economic numbers presented in support of the project may only serve to further confuse the issue, and that some of the figures presented to Athens city government may have been inflated.
Despite this, he said he feels the Baileys Trail System plan has good prospects for success.
“I am of the opinion that this is still a very good possibility,” McGee said. “I think it’s worth planting seeds of this tree, and even if we take a loss for a little, I think it will be worth it in the long run, at least I hope so.”
Council member Chris Fahl also had expressed doubts throughout the process. Fahl said her largest criticism involved the leadership that had been involved in the Baileys in the past. She said she wants the process of City Council receiving information streamlined and improved so that the city remains in the loop with the project.
“I think we need to identify areas the city can do better in, with providing liaison and being able to follow a long-term project like this,” Fahl said. “[The project directors] have been working on this long-term project for two years – it comes to council and all of a sudden we have to become specialists.”
She also said the city does not typically enter into 20-year contracts, except with the water treatment facility. She urged that Debbie Phillips, CEO of regional nonprofit Rural Action, be given a more prominent role in ORCA (Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia) leadership.
City Council member Kent Butler expressed continued support for the project. He also stressed the potential health benefits offered by the trail system.
“I’m excited about moving forward and progressing,” Butler said. “I think there’s factors that aren’t always measurable, and I think health and wellness can’t be measured to the nth degree.”
Council member Samuel Crowl said the recent tour given to City Council at the Baileys trailhead in Chauncey helped improve his understanding of the project.
“Hearing the people actually run the rails, work on the trails, and hear how they develop them… all of these things together, I’m excited to be a part of it,” Crowl said.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson spoke in favor of the legislation. He said the plan piqued his interest from the very beginning, and he saw possibilities for growth in outdoor recreation and economic development.
“I see this as a regional asset – not something that will just benefit the city of Athens,” Patterson said. “But I also see this as something that is desperately needed in southeast Ohio right now.”
He said he hopes to see "river trails" fall under ORCA in the future, to figure out how to use this local asset more effectively. By river trails, the mayor was referring to people traversing the Hocking River and other area waterways on watercraft such as kayaks and canoes.
“On the Athens County end of things, I think there are opportunities in the future with the Baileys being essentially the crown jewel of things as we take a look at other recreational activities throughout our county to make ourselves stronger,” Patterson said. He also noted that ORCA is not exclusively involved with the Baileys Trail System, but other recreation resources in the area as well.
Seth Brown, director of Quantified Ventures, attended the meeting. After the unanimous City Council vote, Brown and Mayor Steve Patterson shook hands, and Brown departed.
While most of those present during recent City Council meetings have been demonstrably positive about the trail’s potential, some in The Athens NEWS’comment sections and in “The Athens Voice” opinion column have been far more skeptical. They’ve raised concerns about what they see as high costs to local taxpayers; significantly inflated projections of use and money spent as a result of the trail system; the lack of a guarantee that people will come to visit the system once it’s completed; the potential “gentrification” of hardscrabble villages in the project area; and the amount of carbon debt that the project will create due to visitors traveling long distances to Athens County.
Note: a version of this story also appears online at thenewpolitical.com
Lol, why not. Money is no object in the People's Republic. We have no jobs, but let's carve up the woods and wait for hundreds of thousands of people to come. They won't, of course, and our far left overlords won't care.
Fool Us Once - The City convinces us to pay higher taxes for more police and firefighters and then doesn't deliver.....Shame on You.
Fool Us Twice - The City convinces us to steal from the general fund for the next 20 years for speculative gains.....Shame on Us
Note to County Commissioners. https://thenewpolitical.com/2019/10/16/baileys-trail-system-what-its-construction-means-for-athens-county/
The City of Athens just approved giving $90,000 in tax revenue every year to build and maintain the 240th Mountain Bike Trail in Ohio for a return of "According to Quantified Ventures, the Baileys is expected to increase revenue in the city of Athens by $40,000 by the end of 2026." What a deal, right? Your turn.
Score one for ORCA, whoever they are. Now the fight shifts to the County Commissioners who one can hope will zero in on those zero fact based inflated projections of trail usage and mana from heaven for what will become the 240th Mountain Bike Trail in Ohio. Now all they have to do is move that railroad track that is preventing legal access to the trail head in Chauncey.
