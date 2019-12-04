Athens City Council voted 5-2 Monday to rezone a portion of uptown Athens in a move that could potentially encourage new development in the northern uptown area.
The main change prompted by this vote is that for the northern block of North Court Street (between East State and Carpenter streets), a requirement will be removed in city zoning code for businesses to provide parking for business uses in their buildings.
Some residents have expressed concerns about this change, arguing that it will force more people to find parking in the neighborhoods closest to the northern block on Court Street, on streets such as Grosvenor, Franklin and North Congress where on-street parking is already at a premium.
The zoning change will rezone portions of North Court Street, East and West Carpenter street, East and West State street and Fern Street, from a B3 “business zone” to a B2D “uptown business zone.” Most of Court Street is already zoned as a B2D zone, which does not require business owners to provide parking for their business uses, but still requires parking for residential building uses.
Outgoing City Council at-large member Pat McGee voted against the ordinance Monday, as did council member Sam Crowl.
City Planner Paul Logue during the meeting presented the results of an analysis he conducted into the amount of parking in the area of North Court Street that will be affected by the zoning change. He said that currently there’s about 154 off-street parking spaces in the area, whereas per the current B3 zoning requirement, there would actually need to be 380-plus spaces provided for business uses (however, many of the buildings in the area have been “grandfathered” into the current code requirements). He said if that level of off-street parking were actually to be provided in the area, it would equate to about 2.5 acres of space used entirely for parking.
Logue explained in response to a question from Crowl that once the zoning changes are implemented, businesses can choose to use the parking areas that they currently provide for business uses for another use. That “potentially” could mean less parking in the area if the businesses choose to redevelop those parking lots into other uses, Logue confirmed.
Council Member Chris Fahl, who introduced the ordinance, said the city’s parking plan shows that “there’s (typically) a lot more parking” available on the north block of Court Street than other parts of uptown.
Mayor Steve Patterson said during the meeting that the Athens Public Transit system is “robust” and should provide people with plenty of access to uptown Athens without the need for driving and parking their cars. He added that he saw quite a bit of on-street parking available during a quick drive in a loop Monday from North Court Street to East Carpenter Street to East State Street and back up to Court Street.
City officials previously have said that they believe the changes to zoning in the area will encourage more development there, whether that’s new buildings or other new businesses in general, while potentially decreasing vehicle traffic density in the North Court Street area.
Joan Kraynanski, a former Board of Zoning Appeals member and a resident of Mound Street, said during the meeting that she’s very concerned about the now-approved zoning change pushing people to park in the residential streets close to the North Court Street area.
“The concern is we’re going to add more apartments, which means more congestion and more parking problems that are going to drift into the neighborhoods in this zone if changed,” Kraynanski said.
The zoning change from B3 to B2D would also allow new or redeveloped buildings to be up to four stories in height, as opposed to the current limit of three and a half stories.
DURING THE MEETING Monday, City Council also approved adjusting the city’s hours and rates for parking in the uptown area. Specifically, they approved changing the hours for enforcement of metered parking in uptown Athens to end an hour earlier than now – 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. Before a change earlier this year, Monday through Saturday parking enforcement had ended at 6 p.m., a move that prompted ample criticism.
The ordinance also reduces the cost of all low-intensity and accessible parking spaces (aka “handicapped” spaces) to 50 cents per hour.
One assumes the historic gas station at the bottom of Court occupied by Cornwell's Jewelers will be leveled for redevelopment into the tallest block of luxury student housing by tommorow morning.
