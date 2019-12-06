Members of Athens City Council met with leaders of the Baileys Trail System project Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Chauncey-Dover Community Park, the site of the system’s Chauncey trailhead, to hike a newly built portion of the trail.
The visit comes as Athens City Council is set to take a vote Monday on whether to commit a significant amount of financial support to the project – $90,000 per year for the next 20 years. Under the ordinance as drafted, that total could potentially increase if the project performs better than expected, although the city can choose to end that financial support early. The County Commissioners are considering allocating a similar amount of financial support, but are awaiting City Council’s vote.
City Council member Sam Crowl said his understanding of the trail was greatly enhanced by the hike.
“We’ve been calling this a mountain bike trail system for a long time... but it’s not just that,” Crowl said. “It’s trails. Whether you’re a birder, or a hiker, or a mountain biker or just want to get away into the hills. It’s for everybody.”
Construction of the Baileys – planned to be 88 miles of trails optimized for mountain biking – broke ground in September, according to a previous report by The New Political.
At the beginning of the meeting, hikers enjoyed hearty “Baileys cookies,” and some wore neon vests while traversing the wooded area so that hunters wouldn’t mistake them for game. During hunting season, some hunters look for game on the Baileys tract of land, which is located on the sprawling Wayne National Forest.
Currently, to enter the trail, which is composed of soft clay soil, one must cross a creek on a wooden plank. Because of recent rains, hikers stepped carefully through the steep and muddy pathway, and trundled up a steep incline, with The New Political reporters being woefully underdressed for a romp through the woods.
According to Jeremy Wimpey, a representative of Applied Trails Research, an outdoor recreation firm, three crews are working on the trail, and he estimated 25 workers are involved.
Wimpey confirmed that community members have begun to use the trail. The trail builders also employ cyclists to test the trail’s quality. The portion of the trail starting from the community park will be designed to accommodate even entry-level cyclists and hikers.
Because of the Baileys Trail System, Chauncey has received funding from nonprofit organizations to create a spacious trailhead that can accommodate a large number of visitors.
The trail by the park is repurposed mining land. Athens County Planner Jesse Powers said that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources donated to Chauncey’s bike spur project, another trail project in the area, because they are repurposing the land.
One improvement to the park will involve creating a proper entrance into its parking lot. There is no “legal access point” to the Chauncey-Dover Community Park, according to Powers. To enter the park, one must take a sharp turn from Ohio Rt. 13 to West Bailey Road – next to railroad tracks – and drive on railroad property.
The New Political reporters observed the construction underway on the Baileys Trail System. Contractors using small excavator equipment dug away in the distance, and workers raked newly fallen leaves while the hiking party stopped to hear about the construction process.
The section of the trail toured was a portion of the “green trail,” or a trail for beginners that includes more gentle incline grades and a wider path than the more planned additions to the trail that feature more difficult terrain and trail conditions.
KEES VAN WEEL, A CHAUNCEYcitizen and retired engineering technician for the Wayne National Forest, was walking his three dogs to the trail as the tour of the hike ended. He took the opportunity to express his displeasure with the project to the stakeholders involved with the planning and execution of the trail system.
“Thirteen years I’ve been walking along here, haven’t seen a mountain bike,” he said, though he then recalled seeing one “when there were roads and trails back up in here…
“Now you guys are in here making bicycle trails,” he told the stakeholders.
Van Weel said he frequently walks through the Baileys tract of land with his dogs. He expressed skepticism about glowing predictions about the trail system’s future popularity.
“We’ve seen too many things like this, expecting people to show up, and then in about five years the newness is gone and away you go,” he said.
Van Weel also said he does not think the trail is well constructed.
“I am not impressed with the trails that are being put in. I think they’re a disaster waiting to wash everything out,” he said. Due to the trails’ sloping sides, he thinks heavy rains will seriously damage the trails.
Cole Behrens of The New Political contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So when will Chauncey start installing their 200,000 parking meters?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.