Following an altercation near Court Street over the weekend that resulted in a fatality, a Circleville man was indicted on charges of assault and involuntary manslaughter.
John T. Hayes, 24, was indicted after the case was presented to an Athens County Grand Jury on Tuesday.
Deceased is Ivan Martin Johnson, 24, of Logan.
The Athens Police Department was notified in the early morning hours on Saturday of an altercation that took place just north of Washington Street, in a parking lot off Court Street, the department stated in a release.
Upon arrival, officers located Martin Johnson, 24, of Logan, injured in the parking lot located between 11 N. Court St. and 19 N. Court St, an APD release stated.
Athens County EMS arrived and transported Martin Johnson to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. Martin Johnson was later transferred to Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, and was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. as a result of his injuries suffered from the altercation, APD reported.
During the course of the investigation, APD requested the assistance of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the police department noted in a media release.
The Athens Police, with the assistance of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, conducted an investigation over the weekend. The investigation led to the identity of witnesses.
As a result of the investigation, too, Hayes was identified as the person who reportedly caused Martin Johnson’s injuries which resulted in his death, APD said.
The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and McArthur Police Department assisted during the investigation.
