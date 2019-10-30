Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Ohio, on Oct. 21 presented a Child Advocacy Award to state Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, for his support in helping the organization secure $2.35 million funding in the state biennial budget, according to a news release from the organization.
This funding will play a critical role in sustaining and expanding CHA’s work feeding children, the release said.
The award ceremony was held at the Southern Local School District’s (SLSD) elementary school, located in Meigs County. Standing in front of the audience, Judy Mobley, CHA president and CEO, said (according to the news release), “You need a champion and Jay Edwards was that for us. So, we all have him to thank for CHA getting in the state budget, which is going to allow us to continue our work and expand our reach to feed more children.”
More than 500,000 – or one in five – Ohio children are food-insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal will come from, the release said. The mission of CHA is to improve access to food for children at-risk, so they have a better chance of becoming productive adults and breaking the cycle of poverty. Through its mission, CHA’s work includes:
• Increasing school breakfast participation and improving access to summer meals.
• Providing meals through partnerships with in-home family and childcare centers as well as afterschool programs.
• Providing childhood nutrition and physical education.
• Advocating for the welfare of Ohio’s youngest citizens.
Before presenting Edwards with the award, according to the release, Mobley noted that Edwards’ 94th House District “has some of the highest needs in our state, with Athens and Meigs counties having the highest and the third-highest poverty rates in Ohio.”
Edwards thanked the nonprofit for the award. “When we were working through the budget, there was data given that one in five kids are going hungry,” Edwards stated at the event (according to the release). “In underserved areas such as Meigs County, the numbers are much higher than that. How are mathematics and science and anything more important when you’ve got a kid hungry in the classroom? It’s just not. We have to get our priorities straight. We have to realize that we have to take care of the foundational things first.”
Southern Local School District recently was named a 2019 breakfast champion by the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge for improving their breakfast participation rate to 63% versus 50% the previous year, the release said. The Ohio School Breakfast Challenge is sponsored by CHA, the Ohio Department of Education, the American Dairy Association, the School Nutrition Association of Ohio and Ohio Action for Healthy Kids. Only 10 other school districts in the state were recognized as a school breakfast champion, the release said.
