A child in Athens County died early Saturday morning at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Nelsonville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 1 a.m. in response to reports of a juvenile being shot, according to a news release from the department.

Police arrived at a residence on Walnut Street in Nelsonville and began preforming CPR on the child until Athens County EMS and Nelsonviile Fire Department arrived and took over treatment, the news released stated.

The child was transported to O'Bleness, where the child was pronounced dead. The child's body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police, the Athens County Prosecutor's Office and analysts executed multiple search warrants overnight in relation to the shooting. 

The case remains under investigation.This story will be updated as more details are made public.

