Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted announced today that a multitude of Ohio facilities and businesses can reopen later this month, including child care centers, gyms and recreation centers, pools and Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices.
The lion's share of today's announced reopenings fall on May 26, when the following can reopen: Gyms, fitness centers and recreation centers; facilities and sports leagues for non-contact sports like golf and baseball; pool facilities that are regulated by local health departments; and Ohio's BMV offices.
Meanwhile, Ohio's campground facilities can reopen on May 21 and Ohio's horse-racing tracks can reopen on May 22.
Finally, all child care facilities and day camps can reopen on May 31, although there will be requirements on how many children can be in one room at a time for the child care centers, among other new regulations.
All of the businesses and facilities listed above will have new regulations to comply with in order to reduce the potential for spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). That guidance should be made available on the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus information website. Some of that information is already available now, more will be made available later today and tomorrow, DeWine said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.