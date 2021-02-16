By Ben Peters
Athens NEWS Associate Editor
A Chauncey man was indicted last week after being arrested several times in connection to drug charges and a string of catalytic converter thefts.
An Athens County Grand Jury returned an indictment Feb. 10 on David L. Wilson, 45, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on an active warrant and is being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. A bond hearing is scheduled for a later date.
In January, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on 15829 Railroad St. in Millfield, suspecting a large sum of money being stored in connection to both the converter thefts and drug sales. Police recovered $30,000 from within a safe at the residence and later obtained a confession as to how the money was obtained.
Dating back to June 2020 Wilson was arrested with nearly four ounces of heroin, an estimated street value of $22,000. That case is pending. In September a local auto repair shop, Athens Transmissions, reported that catalytic converters had been stolen off eight vehicles. Security footage narrowed the search for those responsible and found that each brought the stolen goods to Wilson in exchange for heroin.
A month later the Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department detained two suspects at 24 Fourth St. in Chauncey who were involved in an earlier converter theft from Columbus Road in Athens. Authorities were given consent to search the residence and found five converters. As a result, Wilson was again placed under arrest. That case is also pending in the court system.
Through the investigation police located documentation of Wilson selling more than 369 converters, totaling over $76,753 in value, between July and December of last year, according to the news release.
