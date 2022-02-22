The Village of Chauncey made history this month: All its elected officials are women. Amy Renner is the mayor. The village council — led by president Connaught Cullen — comprises members Diana Burritt, Karla Dellinger, Tammy Hawk, Evelyn Nagy and Diana Schoonover
“I think it’s really exciting — it wasn’t intentional — but nevertheless we have a really strong council,” Renner said. “So I think it’s a win, they all happen to be females, dedicated to seeing Chauncey make some improvements.”
Statewide, women make up less than a third of elected offices. According to the Matriots, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to electing women to office, only 29% of the Ohio’s 18,000 elected officials were women after the 2018 election. The Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University puts national average of women in elected municipal offices at 30.5%.
Nagy is contacting the state and other groups to see how many municipalities also have had all-woman councils and a woman mayor. The Measurement Research Company was working to track the information down through the Ohio Secretary of State, she said.
“I’m really excited because women have been underrepresented for a long time,” Nagy said. “It’s exciting to be on a council of rural women representing our community.”
Rennner said the village has a full plate of agenda items to tackle this year, including doing a lot of “groundwork” for economic development in the community. One way to do that, Renner said, is to implement a new zoning code to assist with future developments.
The Baileys Trail project is expected to draw more businesses to the community, Renner said, and the village needs to be a “great resource to them.”
The village also hopes to rejoin the National Flood Insurance Program, which booted the village in 2010 after Chauncey failed to comply with federal requirements for flood mitigation.
“We’re still dealing with the consequences of that,” Renner said.
Chauncey is also left holding the bill for a $5 million sewer project, which the state passed up for funding. Renner said the antiquated sewer lines “are not constructed in a way that is sustainable at all,” and that the problem is only becoming “more urgent.”
The plan is to ensure the project is completely shovel-ready as the village applies for more grants, Renner said.
Nagy said the Village Council is focused on strengthening the village.
“It’s Chauncey, and people have these negative opinions about what Chauncey is and who lives there and this is just another positive way to view us,” Nagy said. “What we’re really focused on is strengthening the village.”
Cullen said she wants to complete work on the new Chauncey-Dover Park where the Baileys Trail begins so the village can begin to hold more community events there. She said a survey has shown residents want more community activity.
Some members, Nagy said, are focused on working to get rid of blighted and abandoned buildings that have been falling down, others have been focused on developing small businesses in the community.
“It seems like every woman on council has their own strength and interest and are really pursuing those things,” Nagy said.
The ambitious agenda raises an interesting question, Cullen said.
“There’s the saying that the ‘whole world would be a better place if women run it,’” she said. “Maybe we’ll find out on a small scale how true that is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.